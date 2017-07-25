Jimmy Choo is one of the most recognised brand names in the fashion industry. They specialise in creating opulent shoes, designer handbags and other accessories. It was named after co-owner Jimmy Choo. He, along with Tamara Mellon, established the Jimmy Choo brand.

The company was launched in 1996 when Tamara Mellon, then an Editor at British Vogue, recognized the prospective demand for fashionable and wearable footwear. She discussed it with Mr. Jimmy Choo, an excellent craftsman who created special made-to-order shoes. Mellon entered into a partnership with Choo to establish a ready-made shoes company. They built the first ever boutique on London’s Motcomb street. Sandra Choi was selected to become Creative Director of the company. She was also Mr. Choo’s niece. Till today she holds her position and is answerable to Tamara Mellon.

First Jimmy Choo launched a boutique in New York in the year 1998. After a year, it also opened one in Los Angeles. The brand became instantly famous and a hit in Hollywood stars. The label was preferred choice of most of the ladies walking the red carpets. For some, it also came out to be their mantra for winning the Oscars. Stars like Cate Blanchett, Hilary Swank and Halle Berry all won Oscars the night they wore these shoes.

In the year 2001, Equinox Luxury Holdings purchased Mr. Jimmy Choo’s share of the company from him. After this, Jimmy Choo Limited also penetrated into other markets and started to make several products. The list included designer handbags, belts and other goods. In 2004, the company sold its major part of shares to Lion Capital. The value of the business at that time was over a hundred million pounds. Then in 2007 TowerBrook Capital Partners, a famous equity firm, bought most of the company’s shares. Then the value of the company was, approximately, two hundred million pounds.

Jimmy Choo Limited also entered in a contract with ParfumsSA for producing a line of fragrances that will be marketed and sold under the company’s banner.

Today, Jimmy Choo is a brand not only famous in the UK or the States, but also well-known in most part of the world. Jimmy Choo has outlets in more than a hundred locations and provides its services in around thirty countries. It covers a range of products especially designed for a luxurious lifestyle for women. The company started from producing shoes. Today, it makes many more products like handbags, small leather articles, eyewear and sunglasses. It has become a statement of luxury and class.

Read more about Jimmy Choo here or check out some of their latest designer shoes and accessories. Do you own any Jimmy Choo? Share your comments below!