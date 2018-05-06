Normally when a person travels, they throw on some sweatshirt, maybe a hat, and a hoodie so they can be comfortable; plus all the good stuff is packed away. But celebrities know they will be snapped left and right on the airport, so yes, they even rock stilettos while strutting through LAX and JFK. Check out these A-listers, who know how to stay stylish in casual wear.

The secret to nailing celebrity airport style is all about layering. Sweaters over tees, a leather jacket over the sweater, a big, chunky scarf over the jacket. Oversized shades over the eyes and a hat over the hair just in case it has a bad day. One can call it “disguising oneself” but why bother, we know who you are! See what the best dressed celebrities wear while travelling.

Upon arrival at Incheon Airport, Jessica Alba sticked to the airport trend of distressed denim, comfy cape, and tough boots she has been long fond of.

Thanks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for switching it up with a cool fedora. The ex Victoria’s Secret model follows in the footsteps of airport trendy celebs with some pops of colour and prints, in a starry cardigan, and black jeans. Not to forget oversized shades.

Miranda Kerr was seen upon arrival at Incheon International Airport styling in a floral print jumpsuit, black leather jacket and black heels. Classic.

Jennifer Lawrence arrived in Los Angeles airport looking casual in black pants, sneakers, and gray top. Accessories spiced up the airport outfit: the pink/brown shades, pastel beanie and a shopper bag.

In the article about celebrity airport styles, we could not forget about Kim Kardashian. Although the reality star favours cropped leather jacket/chunky scarf/thigh high boots over distressed denim, sometimes she goes really bold with her airport style. This is by far her most iconic airport appearance. In 2013, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to join the Paris fashion Week wearing a white jacket by Mugler from the Fall/Winter 2012 Collection. Did she nail it or fail it?

Victoria Beckham dressed down? Never. She was seen arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport in all-black ensemble, so typical for fashion designers. Victoria opted for big black shades, a belted dress and suede ankle boots accessorized with a chain strap bag.

Cara Delevingne landed in Niece wearing a black moto jacket with quilted sleeves, printed T-shirt in multiple colours, cap and combat boots following in Jessica Alba’s footsteps.

Going somewhere for a break? Follow the most popular celebrity airport style and do not forget your leather jackets, big scarves, and shades! Oh, and a hoodie for layering to take a cue from Victoria’s Secret models.