Classic Wardrobe Essentials For Every Woman

Everything is changing, starting with the main designers at different fashion houses and ending up with the way Nashville photographers take pictures of models. It all changes, every decade, every year, every season. That’s why we all have to know the golden rule about clothes, which is that you are not buying fashion, you’re buying clothes.

Hubert de Givenchy once said ‘The classical never meant boring’. The classical pieces, such as the white shirt, the little black dress, the black pants and the grey cashmere sweater are essential for every woman’s wardrobe. The thing is that they never go out of trends. Fashion is the one that is constantly changing, while clothes stay in your wardrobe for years, because you care about them.

Every woman needs two or three white shirts in her wardrobe. All of them have to be in impeccable condition. This summer, the white shirt is the perfect choice for an office day, a formal dinner and if you pair it with some boyfriend jeans, it goes perfectly for a walk in the park and an ice cream. You can easily add to it a fancy colored jacket or some huge necklaces and it instantly becomes dynamic.

So many people wrote about the little black dress, that there is no need to say it all again. However, it is important to mention that the little black dress is an extraordinary classic piece. It goes perfectly for everything and is something you just need in your wardrobe. You can wear it anywhere, at any time, at cocktail parties, weddings and dinners.

The grey cashmere sweater is that classic outfit that will always be useful. Cold spring/fall evenings and every day winter, basically request such sweaters. The grey cashmere sweater is classic, beautiful and comfortable. Pair it with skirts, jeans, leather pants or just anything you want. It gives you a serious, sophisticated and at the same time, casual look.

Besides white shirts, black dresses and grey sweaters there are a bunch of other pieces of clothing that are beautifully classic and essential to your wardrobe. These are the pieces that survive this season’s fashion and make your life just easier.