3 Jun

Plants Vs. Flowers: Which Is The Better Wedding Décor?

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
wedding flowers

Do you remember any ceremony or party where flowers weren’t present? Probably, never, because it won’t be possible for a wedding to take place without flowers. The whole event might look dull and boring, but with the trend for using plants on the rise these days, exchanging flowers with greeneries is becoming more and more common. There are many viable reasons why couples forgo the use of flowers and opt for greens instead. A lot of flowers are sold at high prices during peak seasons.

Consequently, once a wedding date is set, both the bride and groom start thinking about wedding flowers. Choosing flowers, however, is time-consuming, effort-intensive, and expensive. Therefore, a budget needs to be made and adhered to. Despite the many articles about using the best wedding flowers, few consider them in terms of their pros and cons. Here’s an article that describes the advantages and disadvantages of flowers so you can decide if they’re right for you and whether decorating with plants is a better choice.

It’s likely that you’ve already gone over all of the ways you can cut expenses to fit your budget for a wedding. A key factor is a budget you have for flowers and decorations. Understand both pros and cons of plants and flowers so you can better decide after which way to go for your wedding decorations.

Wedding Décor: PLANTS

wedding plants

Advantages Of Using Plants In A Wedding

Plants are similarly as attractive as flowers, but in a different context. It’s essential to make your wedding suit your personality and go for plants if you can relate to it more than floral arrangements. Learn their advantages and check whether it’s time to follow the trend and go for more greens for your wedding décor.

  • Plants are biodegradable and natural.
  • They can be given as favors so you won’t have trouble throwing them out after the event.
  • It’s easy to take care of and easy to set up.
  • Various sizes, kinds, and color options are available.
  • Plants are cheaper than flowers, but this will be subjective to the species and kinds of plants.
  • Plants basically live and survive longer than flowers.
  • After the wedding, you can create a living ecosystem for nature by recycling the plants and replanting them in your garden.
  • They’re suitable for your wedding theme if you go for organic and natural concepts.

Disadvantages Of Using Plants In A Wedding

On the flip side, consider the following cons of using plants as part of your wedding décor:

  • Flower traditions date back many, many years ago, so your guests will most likely question your decision. You know it could be hard to avoid family drama during weddings.
  • It’ll be sad at the wedding if all the plants are dead because it’s so hard to remember to water them regularly.
  • Plants require more time, effort, and energy in designing them to look beautiful in your venue.
  • A mess on the dining table could result from soil, which you’ll always need to care for plants.
  • The majority of plants are color green, so there’s that.
  • It’s hard to be as inventive with them as with flowers.
  • Depending on the size, some plants could be heavy and hard to move.

Wedding Décor: FLOWERS

wedding bouquet and candles

Advantages Of Using Flowers In A Wedding

Now, it’s time to consider the advantages of using wedding floral décor trends:

  • You can choose from a wide range of colors.
  • There are many design options to choose from.
  • Flowers come in countless varieties and species.
  • Working with them is easy, and they smell great.
  • After the wedding, donate them to a charity or hospice to continue to be enjoyed by amazing people.
  • Flowers that are dried are eco-friendly.
  • For instance, in a hanging installation, many artificial flowers are combined with real flowers as the height of the flowers gives the same effect.
  • The versatility of flowers makes them ideal for all design projects, whether it’s a modern wedding, a rustic affair, or a classic one.

Disadvantages Of Using Flowers In A Wedding

Although you may have already been encouraged with all the pros of using flowers, it’s essential to take into account their disadvantages, too:

  • Installation must take place on the day of your wedding.
  • When out of the water, they die quickly; some won’t last more than a day.
  • Oasis is terrible for the planet, it’s not biodegradable, and it’s the most common material used for making wedding flowers. A good alternative is chicken wire, which some florists won’t enjoy using because of its complexity.
  • The cost of flowers goes well beyond the flowers and stems, and includes labor, transportation, and imports, based on where they are purchased.
  • Some flowers bloom in different times and seasons, so you may not have your preferred choice of flowers on your wedding day. Find out what’s available from your florist for when you’re getting married.

Conclusion

forest wedding ceremony

In the end, a wedding is one of the biggest days of anyone’s life, and no one wants to ruin that by choosing unattractive flower arrangements. A local florist would be the best person to consult on your needs. Remember to weigh the pros and cons of either using plants and flowers, and you’ll get to decide which is really better to be used on your special day.

