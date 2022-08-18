Clothing Staples That Will Update Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer fashion is a favourite season of many as it tends to be the most feminine, flattering, and colourful. As much as we live in black in Winter, colour always makes us happy, and the vibrant colour trends for 2022 are giving life to our looks.

By stocking up on summer wardrobe essentials, you can update your wardrobe with a few pieces rather than a complete closet overhaul. You can reach for romantic ruffles for your next sunset picnic or dabble in denim for a cross-country road trip.

Ladies, these must-haves are so functional and chic, and we’re here to help you uncover which warm-weather staples speak to your inner stylist.

Tropical print

The eclectic print has made an indelible mark on designers this season. One of them was Donatella Versace whose collaboration with H&M resulted in high-demand collection featuring Hawaiian palm tree patterned leggings. Would you dare to wear it? Keep all eyes on this prize which speaks to your sense of fun (and fashion).

White dress

So bright colours aren’t your style? The dreamy white dress will make an equally chic statement. With clean lines and effortlessly chic silhouette the lavish cotton frock creates the lightweight ladylike look on a warm day. Pair it with peep-toe sandals and a cropped jacket for a look that we can only describe as stop-him-in-his-tracks gorgeous.

The trendy 2012 bag featured in summery straw makes a refreshing finish to your warm-weather looks and is a perfect accessory to transtition your wardrobe into summer. From the farmers’ market to the stylish soirees, the straw bag has it all: seasonal style, practicality and versatility.

Clear shoes

When it comes to intrigung detailing, you know high-fashion designers can’t disappoint. In spring 2012 they encourage fashionistas around the world to wear…clear shoes. This particular sandal from Stuart Weitzman features a transparent vinyl upper with side cut-outs creating the stylish illusion that there’s no upper at all.

Palazzo pants

The wider pants the better! Although light and flowy palazzo pants are inspired with efortless boho chic they are equally elegant and luxurious. Pair them with basic top, skinny belt and a chunky necklace. As of shoes, keep it simple in go-anywhere flats, or step up your look in fun wedges.

Summer must-haves are the fashion essentials that make everything more summery and style. 2022 summer must-haves seem cuter and more vibrant than ever, probably because we have more places to go and get dressed up for this year.

Perfect for updating your current wardrobe or curating a summer capsule wardrobe, the summer fashion essentials for 2022 are absolute purchases that brilliantly work for all occasions and budgets.

So, fret not! From delicate eyelet fabrics to flowy white dresses, these pieces will look great wherever you go this summer.