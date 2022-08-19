Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
19 Aug

How To Walk in Platform Shoes?

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
Versace medusa platform pump in lilac

Platform boots are the way to go if you want to add a little height and style to your outfit. But before you run out and buy a pair, there are a few things you should know. Walking on platforms can be tricky – losing your balance is easy if you’re not used to them. With a bit of practice, however, you’ll be able to strut your stuff like a pro!

Start by wearing them around the house for a little while. This will help you get used to the added height and weight. Once you feel comfortable walking on your platforms, take them for a spin outside. Be careful when navigating stairs and uneven surfaces -platforms can be tricky to walk on! But with a bit of practice, you’ll be able to strut your stuff like a pro.

Versace black platform boots

black platform boots

Choose the right platforms

Choosing the right platform heels for women can be tricky. You need to consider the boot style, the heel’s height, and what type of material you want. Platform boots come in various styles, so it’s important to find the perfect pair for your unique look. Heels also come in different heights, so if you want to try something new, go for two or three inches higher than your standard heel height.

Practice walking in them before wearing them out in public

When it comes to fashion, practice makes perfect. If you want to make sure your shoes look great and are comfortable enough for any occasion, take the time to try them on in advance. This will help you get used to how they fit and ensure they match the outfits you have planned. And when it’s time for the real thing – a night out on the town or a special event – you’ll be ready!

Versace pink platform mules

pink platform mules

Take small steps when walking and avoid large strides

When participating in an event, taking smaller steps instead of large strides is important. This makes the transition and movement easier overall and can help avoid accidents or mistakes. By taking small steps, you can move more confidently through whatever space you are in, making the experience smoother for everyone involved.

Keep your balance by keeping your core engaged

When wearing platform boots, it is important to engage your core muscles to maintain balance. Keeping your abdominal muscles engaged will make you less likely to lose your footing and fall. Platform boots can be difficult to walk in, but using these simple tips can make the experience a little bit easier.

Versace lilac platform pumps

lilac platform pumps

Walk with confidence to pull this look

Even though platform boots may seem daunting at first, with a little practice, you can rock this look like a pro. Start by finding the right pair of shoes for your foot shape, and then walk confidently to pull it off. You’ll be turning heads in no time!

Conclusion

Platform boots can be difficult to walk in, but with a little practice, you can master the art of walking in them. By following these simple tips, you’ll be able to walk confidently on your platforms and feel like a rockstar!

