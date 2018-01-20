Snow bunnies rejoice! Prepare to be seduced with shearling, winter’s most sumptous runway trend.

This trend is for everybody: the shearling enthusiast can opt for a full fleece jacket, while those merely dipping in will find shaggy collars and cuffs adorning denim and leather this season. It started in London with Burberry where Christopher Baley’s shearling aviator jacket was the most talked about piece of the season.

After an afternoon on the slopes, stay chic and warm in timeless shearling outerwear paired with a wool-blend sweater and a cashmere scarf. You can also try embracing the shearling coat, teaming the weather-appropriate winter warmer with a laid back look of jeans and flat boots.

It’s time. Time to apply a generous coat because the weather is finally catching up with us. Have a look at the best styles picked by the editor in ASOS:

