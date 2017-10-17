Winter is the time when you are covered up from head to toe but you do not have to look like a sack. Keep your eyes for the latest footwear trends and choose those that will suit you best. Bring out the trendy woolens and encase your feet in these 4 trendy boots.

Riding Boots

Riding boots always leave you with a feeling of classic fashion. They were an eye-catching accessory in Gucci and Triarchy Fall Winter fashion shows. Turn these boots into trendy footwear by opting for the boots with a minimal heel. From fall to spring, you can wear them with jeans and also run errands without the least discomfort. Jean, a chunky knit sweater and riding boots that nod to the timeless equestrian style will make you look trendy and effortlessly chic. Cover your neck with a printed scarf and top up the look with a warm and cozy coat. Now you know who the best-dressed girl is.

Over-the Knee Boots

These are the sexiest boots available. Also known as thigh-high boots, they are said to be a next Fall Winter must have (as seen at Denis Basso, Herve Leger and Tory Burch). If you already wear this type of boots, then perhaps you may already know how much attention they draw. The way to pull it off is to show off just the right amout of skin and the attention will be drawn to the boots. Wear them with a comfortable sweater dress that reaches half of your thighs to show a hint of bare skin just above the boots. Wear it with an oversized turtleneck under an understated wool cape and you will look sexy.

Fur Wedges

Suede fur wedges are a perfect addition to your cozy, cold-weather looks. They are more comfortable than your stiletto ankle boots but they still give you that leg-lengthening effect. Comfort is what most of us are looking for in winter boots and Tommy Hilfiger knows it. However, this time go for a sculptural slim wedge that lets you step sturdy without skimping on style. These wedge boots make you feel that it really is winter. Wear them with a gray shift dress (winter favourite colour!) to ensure that all eyes are on the right girl in the room. Also, take bloggers’ recommendation and buy a chain strap midi bag that will enhance your look.

Laced Up Boots

From wild over the knee lace up boots as seen at Antonio Berardi to one of a kind lace up sneakers at Chanel, lace up boots from the runways have taken various unexpected forms. However, if your style leans torwards classic, I advise that you stick to the ordinary boots with lace that give the military look without making you look like something out of the military academy. Wear them with cuffed shorts, opaque tights and a chic blazer. Oh, and do not forget to wear something warm like the trendy parka. You know, there are a lot of deals that will go well with these boots.

All in all, each of these boots will keep your feet warm without making your look dowdy. Remember that it is crucial to wear the right boots with your outfit. The key is to subtly draw attention to your trendy boots. Go, flaunt them!