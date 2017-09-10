Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update. At least in the terms of styling.

How to wear a turtleneck sweater in 2017?

Turtlenecks often adorn not only sweater dresses but also lace dresses and printed dresses giving them a hint of collegiate style. We have also seen many turtlenecks layered under dresses, vests, jackets, parkas and ponchos. They are usually paired with skirts – leather, pleated, midi, pencil. If you want to pair your turtleneck with pants, choose luxe wide leg or leather pants.

On-trend turtlenecks

For a timeless-classic look choose a luxe cashmere turtleneck with a chunky knit cable. For a contemporary appeal, look for styles with a bold colour or a layered panel that lends a bright accent to your winter essentials. The other trend is oversized turtleneck aka cowl neck sweater. Extremely cozy, this trend takes a cue from the 70s and is usually layered under dresses and skirts.

Actually, there’s nothing surprising about designing turtlenecks for the fall – we have seen plenty of them being sent down the runway over the past few years. However, this time I would say that turtlenecks have never looked sexier – and these outfits are a proof.

How do you wear your turtleneck?