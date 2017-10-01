This time, backpacks are not only a a fun accessory, but also a dramatic addition to the most glamorous looks. Perfect for the modern woman on the go, a it is an edgy alternative to your wear-everywhere tote.

Sturdy, functional, stylish – this tan leather fashion backpack for women nails the utilitarian chic look. The simple shape, earth-tone colour and buckles give it an urban safari feel while a sturdy frame makes it perfect for school and for work. Also available in tan and black, get it by clicking on the picture!

Harper Ave Kazuyo Backpack in Black

We saw these backpacks for teens gain high fashion status in summer and it is here to stay. In vibrant pink or on-trend orange, both fluoro shades add a pop of fun colour to any outfit. Those who are fashion-savvy will choose a printed backpack that nods to the 1970s. Also, Aztec print, metallics, and studs are popping up everywhere this season.

WILL Leather Goods Oaxacan Dome Backpack i…

Time to throw out that old bag you lugged around all time, and update your style with what is trending for Summer. The roomy interior is crucial for every woman on the go. There are some places when a small purse just would not do. Imagine that you want to bring more than just your ID and some lipgloss, like an Epi-pen just in case, a water bottle, a hairbrush, earmuffs, etc. Medium sized fashion backpacks are exactly what you need. Do not go overboard with the size – too big will look more like a school backpack. Sure you do not want to lug anything like that around the city all day.

STELA 9 Sol Backpack in Tan

I used to carry around a large bag or purse over my shoulder, but I am done with that. A wristlet by night, and a backpack or cross-body bag by day. If you are going to kill your back carrying a big purse around, you might as well get a cute little fashion backpack to fit all that extra stuff in. Perfect for traveling, and you do not have to keep adjusting it because it keeps falling off your shoulder.

Do you wear a backpack as a part of your stylish outfits?