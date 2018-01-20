Desigers embraced the chilly season with the latest and the trendiest sweater styles from the Fall Winter fashion shows. Many comfortingly soft looks in wool and knit were presented in oversized silhouettes as well as a few body-hugging shapes. Some of them (such as a poncho) are luxe investment pieces that you will wear in many seasons to come. See the latest trends for practical and chic knitwear that will help you stay warm despite the cold.

Sweater dress

One of the most prominent trends for Winter is a sweater dress. This number one office wear trend works best in neutral tones or in statement-making patterns. Wear it under your favourite blazer and opaque thights for an effortless Winter look. This practical dress choice will also help you easily transition into spring.

As seen at: Edun, Diane von Furstenberg, Céline

Oversized turtleneck

Oversized clothes are a great staple to have in your closet especially now when winter months arrive. While extremely cozy, the oversized trend is not always the most flattering. This Fall, designers want us to wear soft and chic sweaters with ridiculously oversized turtlenecks AKA cowl neck sweaters. The trend takes from the 70s and is usually layered under dresses and skirts.

As seen at: Salvatore Ferragamo, Chloé, Yigal Azrouel

Fair Isle sweater

Fair Isle patterned sweaters lend a ski-chic finish to chilly days in unquestionable style. Be it shopping in the city centre or a break in the mountains, these sweaters combine the advantages of a cozy thickness, work-to-weekend versatility and an on-trend attitude. Wear it with anything you like: a leather skirt to achieve the mod Sixties look, or with a skinny belt to modernize the classic pattern.

As seen at: Louis Vuitton, Maison Martin Margiela, Tommy Hilfiger

Chunky cable knit

It is hardly surprising as this kind of knitwear is a winter staple. These practical and functional pieces, which always keep you away from the cold come in various length and shapes. Choose cropped or hip-length relaxed fit sweaters that are cozy and chic. Pair effortlessly with an on-trend jewellery and sleek leggings for a classic sophistication with a luxurious twist.

As seen at: Barbara Bui, Helmut Lang, Missoni

Long knitted cardigan

Another awesome update is an easy-wearing long cashmere cardigan. Although every woman has at least one cardigan in her wardrobe, this time I recommend going for something really long. The on-trend cardigan looks very similar to a wool coat and the good news is that you can wear it with a thick scarf. This kind of knitwear is perfect for tossing over chic, layered ensembles.

As seen at: Zadig et Voltaire, Schumacher, Stella McCartney

Poncho

In the recent post about fall outerwear I featured ponchos. In this post about knitwear, ponchos are featured again. Guess why? Because knitted ponchos finish every wintery outfit on a luxurious note. It is a high-style alternative to the classic coat which lets you channel the elegant look of country living at the same time.

As seen at: Barbara Bui, Rick Owens, Elie Saab

All over knits

Designers predict a really severe winter. They sent down the runway models in head to toe knitwear! There were usually outfits consisting of oversized pullovers and knit pants, but there were also some looks with sweater dresses and cardigans. This means mixing up all of your favourite knitwear styles. If you dare to try the trend yourself, get ready to stand out from the others. And to envelop yourself in a cozy sensation!

As seen at: Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Céline