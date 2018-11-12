Fashion can be a great way to express yourself, heighten your mood, and just feel good. But while it brings plenty of benefits, keeping up with fashion trends can also be expensive. That’s because fashion is always changing and trendsetters are looking to charge you a hefty price for something that’s pretty basic. Instead of allowing yourself to go broke just trying to keep up with the fashion trends, why not stay fashionable on a budget? Check out these best six ways to save money on clothes while still looking fabulous.

Buy in Bulk

Think about all the things you often purchase in bulk—toilet paper, paper towels, snacks—and think about why you don’t often buy clothes in bulk. Just because it’s not necessarily “normal” to do doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it. Instead, buy tshirts in bulk, leggings in bulk, or any other items you wear most often. This will allow you to have some great clothing on hand without spending a fortune on individual items. Plus, buying things like leggings or tshirts in bulk that can be worn with pretty much anything will allow you to always keep up with the fashion trends.

Repurpose Your Closet

Chances are you already have a lot of great clothing options in your closet that you can repurpose for today’s fashion. Don’t just dig in the back of your closet for Halloween costume ideas but instead do a deep clean and see what you can find. For instance, maybe that old sweater will look good with a new pair of leggings and boots. Or maybe that old scarf could be repurposed into a fun headband. Have fun with the clothes that are currently in your closet and think about all the ways you can use these items to be a fashionista today.

Buy During the Right Time

Because fashion changes so often, it’s hard to predict what the style will be in a few months. However, by shopping at the right time, you can find yourself saving money on a lot of great things. For instance, summer clothing tends to go on sale towards the middle of the summer. If you wait until fall, you can snag tank tops and skirts for a very low price. And you know you can also make a tank top or a skirt look good. In addition, jeans and pants will start to go on sale towards the end of winter. By knowing when your favorite stores start to flip their inventory, you can snag great clothing at a great deal.

Shop Thrifty

Fashion may always be changing, but every look comes back in style at some point. This is why shopping at thrift stores is a great way to save money on fashion. You can snag anything from shoes to shirts at your local thrift store, and you can walk out with an entirely new wardrobe for about $20. Take some time to walk through the different thrift stores in the area and stock up on the items you love. Plus, talk to the people who work there and see if they have any special shopping days, such as special discounts or offers. By taking advantage of this, you could save even more on clothing items you love.

Consider Renting

Did you know there are many different companies out there that will allow you to rent clothing? Instead of spending $200 on a new dress for your friend’s wedding, why not rent one from someone nearby for $30? This is a great way to help local people make some extra cash while making you look great and not paying a fortune. Do some research for places in your area that offer this service. You can find everything from black tie event apparel to your everyday favorites. And if you’re looking to make some extra cash yourself, you can also become a renter on some of these and put more cash in your pocket.

Trade With Friends

Instead of spending money on clothes, why not trade with people close to you? Bring your siblings, family members, and friends over and spend the night trading clothes you all no longer want. This way, everyone can walk away with some new options they love without having to spend a dime.

Staying on top of the recent fashion trends doesn’t have to be an expensive habit. Instead, by using these tips, you can look great and keep your hard-earned money in your wallet.