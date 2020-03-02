Who says that soccer players cannot be fashion icons as well? These days, it is all about fashion. Even in the soccer fields. The world is now so conscious about what they wear that everything is about fashion. However, we cannot find Gucci or Louis Vuitton soccer attires. The sporting industry has its very own fashion labels which distinguish it from the rest of the entertainment industry.

For soccer players, they also get to earn extra money from exclusively modelling for particular sportswear designers.

Deciding what the best soccer brand is is anything but easy to figure, as there are a lot of labels that make good products. However we have prepared a list of some of the hottest brands in the soccer field right now.

Reebok

Some of us got to know of the brand from music videos and movies. However, the name has come a long way in the soccer industry. The company was established in 2005 and has been on the fashion map ever since. Why not, with its unique and quality designs? Its fashion ranking is not disputable. The label has had soccer legends like Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs and Andriy Shevchenko as its brand ambassadors and putting it on the map. Reebok is described by fans as: good quality, reliable, good value for money, well made and well designed.

Nike

Nike has been in the sports fashion industry for as long as we can remember. It is the best sportswear brand ever! With the best soccer player of all time, Christiano Ronaldo, being their brand ambassador. To top it off, Nike supplies sportswear to some of the best teams in soccer history. For example, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint German. Who would not like to be linked with the Nike brand after all. It has also endorsed famous footballers Neymar Junior and Robert Lewandowski. The only way to get sponsored by Nike is if the company contacts you directly. Nike claims they proactively seek athletes to endorse the brand.

Adidas

Adidas and Nike are constantly battling for the best sportswear designing company. However, Adidas has managed to place itself on the top on quite a number of occasions. For instance, they have been producing the soccer balls in both the World and Euro Cups for quite a while now. It has supplied champions like Real Madrid and Manchester United. And has even endorsed soccer legend Lionel Messi. Adidas is also one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, and the Adidas Finale is the competition’s official match ball.