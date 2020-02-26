Featured Posts

26 Feb

Men’s Shoes: What to Wear to Different Occasions

by Gabi
Shoes
menswear shoes

Although many aren’t aware of it, some men are just as focused on their shoes as women are, and is is one of the few items of clothing where us men have a real choice. If you think about what you can wear on your legs, men have the choice of trousers or shorts, torso choices come down to sweaters, t-shirts or shirts, and we are very limited when compared with the ladies. When it comes to shoes however, well that is a different kettle of fish, and of the abundance of choices, here is what you should be wearing for different occasions.

Casual

black sneakers

There is a wide range of men’s casual shoes to choose from but one of the hippest at the moment is the classic boat shoe. These set and comfortable shoes look great with a wide range of clothing choices from trouser to shorts, and they can also be worn with or without socks. The best color to go for is a light brown as it is a color which goes with everything and also ages really well.

Night Out

elevator shoes

It is always a great idea to have some ‘safety shoes’ which will be smart enough for a night out, and we recommend that you have two pairs in your arsenal. The first is a smart pair of brown brogues, these look sleek and stylish and they are ideal for a fancy shindig. Another shoe type to make sure that you get is some laceless black boots. Boots are supportive and comfortable and the laceless style looks great with anything from a suit to smart trousers.

Work

blue suede shoes

Oxford shoes are the style to be looking out for when it comes to getting your hands on some work shoes, as they are just so multifunctional. Oxford’s look smart but unlike other choices they are very breathable and super comfortable, which is ideal when you consider that you’ll be using them for many hours during the day. Best colors are black or brown and the decision will be based on what you normally wear for work.

Sports

workout gear

It is always a great idea to avoid style when you are buying shoes for sport, and focus on function instead. What you often find is that stylish sports trainers are not very good at offering you the performance or the functionality that you want from a sneaker, so always aim for specialist shoes.

Home

couple at home

Protecting your feet at home is just as important as when you are out and about, so don’t shirk on spending when it comes to getting yourself some supportive and super comfortable slippers. Here you could get some croc-style slippers or some Uggs which provide maximum comfort, warmth and support for your feet.

When it comes to which shoes you are going to buy, make sure that you fully try them on and walk about to ensure that the size is just to your liking, and that includes the width.

