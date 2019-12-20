Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
20 Dec

5 Tips for Choosing the Perfect Wedding Photographer

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
wedding first dance

Your is just around the corner, but you still have not put everything together. Maybe you are still unsure if you need to hire professional DJs to entertain your guests. Or you are in a dilemma whether you need to fly in a photographer to your destination or hire one locally instead.

If you are fishing for the perfect wedding photographer to work with you, check such factors as wedding photography prices, service inclusions, availability to work overseas, and so on. Compare and contrast these factors with several photographers and see who among them offers the most benefit to you.

Check their portfolio

vintage wedding photography

Every photographer has a unique approach to taking photos. Before you decide on a specific photographer, check first if their style complements your preference. The best way to do this is to take a look at the wedding photo portfolio of each of these photographers. Most of the time, these photographers share their portfolio on their website.

Check the wedding packages they are offering

wedding bouquet and candles

Another essential feature you should check before commissioning a photographer for your wedding is their wedding packages. Check if they offer engagement shoots, same-day edits, and other service inclusions. The more services offered, the better. Gather all the wedding packages of all prospective wedding photographers you want to work with.

See if they are free on the day of your wedding and during your engagement shoot

bride in a wedding gown

Aside from the wedding photography prices, portfolio, and wedding packages, it is logical to check if these photographers are available to work with you. You can call them up, send them an email, or visit their studio to check for their availability dates.

If you are planning an overseas wedding, you have to communicate this matter to your photographer, too. They might need more time to prepare for an overseas photoshoot and wedding.

Also, check if they can secure a work visa and work permit

wedding picture

This is especially true if you are having your wedding abroad. There are numerous instances where private practitioners were fined, jailed, or refused entry because of working without the proper visa and permits. This is the reason why couples who prefer destination weddings hire local vendors and photographers.

If you intend to fly your wedding crew along with you, make sure the people you will work with are equipped with work visas and the appropriate permits. The risk is so high. If you neglect this part, you might bring chaos and stress to your wedding.

Ask around

wedding fashion

If, after checking all these factors, you still cannot decide, try asking for referrals from your friends and family members. They might know someone credible and reliable to take photos for you on your wedding day.

If your circle does not know any reputable wedding photographer, you can request the client lists of the prospective studios you want to work with. Enquire with some of the people on that list and ask them about their experience. This may require more effort on your part.

Conclusion

love letter wedding decor

Your wedding should be the happiest day of your life. However, if you fail to plan correctly, and if you hire the wrong people, it can quickly turn into your worst nightmare. Do not let this happen. Allocate time in looking for the right people on your team. It may take a while, but it will be worth it at the end.


Related Posts

  • 5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable Reception5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable ReceptionWe present 5 suggestions to get the most out of your wedding reception and leave an indelible mark in the memories of everyone who attended. These participatory suggestions are aimed to enliven the reception and allow your guests to feel like they are contributing to the experience. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Vintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the BankVintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the BankAside from being one of the most romantic themes ever, vintage is also a great choice of theme for your wedding because it allows you to save money without looking it. Half the things for your décor can be easily found on your grandma’s attic or on flea markets and you don’t have to […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Saving For Your 2020 Wedding? Check Out Our 4 Top Saving TipsSaving For Your 2020 Wedding? Check Out Our 4 Top Saving TipsCongratulations on your engagement! Planning your big day is very much a journey…where more often than not you have to focus on the destination rather than the rather stressful and financially worrying steps you have to take. If you’re looking for some other ways you can save towards […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Immersive Media Content and Its Relation to the Online Fashion IndustryImmersive Media Content and Its Relation to the Online Fashion IndustryWe are now entering into an age which has seen the emergence of what is known as interactive media content. What does this technology involve? Why will it resonate with the visitor much more when compared to static images? Are there any e-commerce platforms which have begun to capitalise […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • How to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsHow to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsNot sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your wedding? Don't worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your wedding theme. Posted in Fashion
  • 7 Best Tips to Look Stylish at the Gym7 Best Tips to Look Stylish at the GymWe all come across that one person at the gym who always seems to look stunning even when they are covered in sweat. You know exactly who we are talking about. It’s that girl or guy who looks so put together they could actually be a model in some fitness magazine—and we envy that person! […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
Vintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank
You might also like
vintage wedding photography
Vintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank
2019-12-19
christmas gift wrapping
Christmas Gifts For The Man In Your Life
2019-11-20
fashionista with a smartphone
How To Confirm The Authenticity Of Designer Clothes
2019-11-14
Follow Me On Instagram
Things You Have to Consider When Looking for the Perfect Wedding Photographer check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Christmas Gifts For The Man In Your Life check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
7 New Stylish Outfits You Can Pull from Your Fall Wardrobe check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Grudniowa wycieczka do Londynu ✈👝📮 #londonstreets #london #london🇬🇧 #londyn #londoneye #londonbridge #londonstyle #londoncity #buckinghampalace #hydepark #kensington #kensingtonpalace #sightseeing #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelgirl #travelling #travel #travelphotography #greatbritian #unitedkingdom #england #english #englishweather #londres #london2019 #london_city_photo
Słynne niebieskie drzwi z filmu Notting Hill, zlokalizowane obok targu Portobello #nottinghill #nottinghillmovie #juliaroberts #hughgrant #london #london🇬🇧 #londonstreets #traveller #travelbook #sightseeing #travels #travelgram #unitedkingdom #greatbritian #england #travelgirl #travelling #travel #polishgirl #polishwoman #fromthemovie
Emma Bunton and her amazing Christmas Party @royalalberthall #emmabunton @emmaleebunton #spiceworld #spiceworld2019 #spicegirlsforever #spicegirls #liveshow #livemusic #live #concert #entertainment #emmabuntonxmasshow #cominghomeforchristmas #musiclover #music #friday #fridaynight #fridayfun #royalalberthall #rahchristmas #emmachristmasparty
Andrzejki 2019 #andrzejki2019 #andrzejki #wróżby #wróżba #serce #zabawa #forfun #red #czerwony #sobota #saturdate #saturday #saturdayfun #saturdaynight #potd📷 #potd #saturdaymood #saturdayvibes #saturdayevening #saturdaynightfever #magical #magic #witchlife
This site uses cookies Find out more