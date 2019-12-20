Your wedding is just around the corner, but you still have not put everything together. Maybe you are still unsure if you need to hire professional DJs to entertain your guests. Or you are in a dilemma whether you need to fly in a photographer to your destination wedding or hire one locally instead.

If you are fishing for the perfect wedding photographer to work with you, check such factors as wedding photography prices, service inclusions, availability to work overseas, and so on. Compare and contrast these factors with several photographers and see who among them offers the most benefit to you.

Check their portfolio

Every photographer has a unique approach to taking photos. Before you decide on a specific photographer, check first if their style complements your preference. The best way to do this is to take a look at the wedding photo portfolio of each of these photographers. Most of the time, these photographers share their portfolio on their website.

Check the wedding packages they are offering

Another essential feature you should check before commissioning a photographer for your wedding is their wedding packages. Check if they offer engagement shoots, same-day edits, and other service inclusions. The more services offered, the better. Gather all the wedding packages of all prospective wedding photographers you want to work with.

See if they are free on the day of your wedding and during your engagement shoot

Aside from the wedding photography prices, portfolio, and wedding packages, it is logical to check if these photographers are available to work with you. You can call them up, send them an email, or visit their studio to check for their availability dates.

If you are planning an overseas wedding, you have to communicate this matter to your photographer, too. They might need more time to prepare for an overseas photoshoot and wedding.

Also, check if they can secure a work visa and work permit

This is especially true if you are having your wedding abroad. There are numerous instances where private practitioners were fined, jailed, or refused entry because of working without the proper visa and permits. This is the reason why couples who prefer destination weddings hire local vendors and photographers.

If you intend to fly your wedding crew along with you, make sure the people you will work with are equipped with work visas and the appropriate permits. The risk is so high. If you neglect this part, you might bring chaos and stress to your wedding.

Ask around

If, after checking all these factors, you still cannot decide, try asking for referrals from your friends and family members. They might know someone credible and reliable to take photos for you on your wedding day.

If your circle does not know any reputable wedding photographer, you can request the client lists of the prospective studios you want to work with. Enquire with some of the people on that list and ask them about their experience. This may require more effort on your part.

Conclusion

Your wedding should be the happiest day of your life. However, if you fail to plan correctly, and if you hire the wrong people, it can quickly turn into your worst nightmare. Do not let this happen. Allocate time in looking for the right people on your team. It may take a while, but it will be worth it at the end.