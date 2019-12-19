Featured Posts

19 Dec

Vintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
vintage wedding photography

Aside from being one of the most romantic themes ever, vintage is also a great choice of theme for your because it allows you to save money without looking it. Half the things for your décor can be easily found on your grandma’s attic or on flea markets and you don’t have to worry if those pretty cups or plates don’t match because eclectic is best for vintage decorations today.

Make vintage centerpieces of junk, dried flowers, and confetti

people toasting with confetti

Usually, centerpieces are one of the more expensive parts of the décor. However, when you are organizing a vintage wedding, you can make those, literally, out of junk. Also, you’ll need dried flowers. They are optional, but nothing adds vintage charm quite like dried roses, and their aroma is very rich.

The talented writers for Hitched recommend making vintage centerpieces out of jars and bottles. You can spray-paint them and place candles inside. Or avoid painting and fill them with candles, arranging flowers and petals around the jars. Be careful to prevent anything flammable from being too close to the flame. Also, try simply filling a few old glass jars with confetti or dried flower petals.

Another great idea for a centerpiece is to use vintage teapots and cups. Fill them with flowers, either fresh or dried and those chipped old teapots will start looking like expansive designer centerpieces. The best thing is that you can use mismatched china and the pieces decorating tables at your wedding will only look better for it.

Lace up your furniture

pink flower photo

If you want to save money, you can rent out some simple and empty venue or to celebrate the wedding at home or outdoors. In any of these cases, you would still need to rent furniture. However, don’t despair over the cost of authentic vintage pieces and antiques. Janice, who works for a furniture rental in NYC, recommends to rent any simple pieces that match the color scheme and then set about decorating them with lace.

Ivory and beige lace are must-have for any vintage décor, or dress, or vintage anything. And adding that lace is enough to make even a regular item fit this theme. So long as the chairs you rent are made of wood instead of chromed metal, you’ll be able to make them appear authentic vintage by adding a few large lace bows. Some feathers or dried flowers in the knots at the back of the chair will make even a cheap IKEA chair look charming.

Make table runners out of vintage papers

love letter wedding decor

Vintage book pages and sheet music make for great table runners for a vintage wedding. In fact, you can incorporate those into your centerpieces as well. And you can even use them making cheap and charming DIY wedding invitations.

The best thing about this, however, is that you don’t actually have to spend your money on hunting down old sheet music or butcher precious old books. You can make even printer paper look vintage as long as you print something in some fancy font and then follow the instructions from Maven, a miracle worker of DIY. A few spoonfuls of instant coffee will make that ordinary printer paper look aged. And it will smell great as well. The aroma will mix well with dried flowers.

A teabag will do the same, so you can use it instead if you prefer to avoid guests trying to chew the paper later into the night.

Add accents of crystals and pearls

crystals

Finally, to add a note of luxury to your vintage wedding, sprinkle pearl and crystal beads and ornaments where you can. A crystal chandelier would be a fantastic addition to this kind of décor.

They don’t have to be authentic as long as they look real enough to fit with other vintage décor you use.


