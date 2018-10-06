Home  /  Lifestyle Blog  /  Three Interesting Things to do in your Spare Time as a Creative
Lifestyle Blog

Three Interesting Things to do in your Spare Time as a Creative

woman in art gallery

As a creative person, you will often find that in your free time it is difficult to find things to do that properly stimulate you. Always looking for something fresh and new, you are most likely the kind of person who loves to try out new things and gain new experiences while you’re away from work and the responsibilities of everyday life. However, for all your creative talents, it can still be a drag having to think of new things to do when you just want to be able to start. In order to help you out, this quick guide will give you three great ideas to get your mind engaged and planning your next day off so that you are able to make the most of your time.

Making your brain work

woman think photo

Finding something to do that gets your brain thinking and your creative juices flowing is your main goal for your free time, and one great idea is to rally around a few of your friends and try out an Escape Room. Every escape room will have a different storyline and concept for you to wrap your head around as you and your mates have to solve puzzles, crack codes, and think outside of the box in order to escape before the timer runs out. This is a wonderful way to spend an evening bonding with those closest to you and having fun. A way to make this experience even more immersive is to find out what time period it is set in and all dress up like characters as you try and beat the puzzles.

A creative hobby

woman paint photo

If you are looking more for something you can do while solitary, then one great idea is to learn how to paint with free art guides on the internet. Even if you are not naturally the next Picasso, painting can have a very therapeutic and calming effect on those who do it regularly. Get some paint and canvas from a local art store and simply let your mind run free with what you do, after all, you can always paint over something if you decide you don’t like it or simply want to save some money. Another way of doing this is by finding some paint-by-numbers guides for adults which are rising in popularity and try your hand and recreating a classic Monet or Van Gogh.

The world is your stage

actress photo

A final idea you should try out, especially if you want to mix with a new group of people, is it join an amateur dramatic society. There are many benefits of joining an amateur drama group, such as becoming more self-confident or learning new skills, and alongside this, there are lots of things to do even if you are not keen on learning to act. For example, why not put your new painting skills to test and help make some background pieces for the set?

Now you have some ideas of things you can do to be creative in your spare time.


Related Posts

  • 5 Cute Date Night Ideas Your Girlfriend Will Love5 Cute Date Night Ideas Your Girlfriend Will LoveShe IS the ONE! She’s that perfect someone you know you’re going to build a future with. When you look at her, you can totally picture growing old beside her on a porch overlooking a garden with a picket fence. Now that you’re planning an evening together, are you lost for date […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Party Ideas You Can Steal From Gaming CompaniesParty Ideas You Can Steal From Gaming CompaniesGaming companies that have fantastic headquarters, such as Microgaming, will have a much easier time holding great parties for all of their employees. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 5 Ways to Break Free From Your Style Rut5 Ways to Break Free From Your Style RutEveryone gets stuck in a style rut every now and then, when life gets too busy, or when money is tight. And that’s acceptable, but if you’ve been stuck in yours for too long, our guest author Rebecca is throwing you the rope to pull yourself out! Posted in Fashion
  • How to Make Yourself Look Slimmer by Choosing the Right ClothesHow to Make Yourself Look Slimmer by Choosing the Right ClothesYou do not need to commit to an insane training program to start looking fitter and slimmer. There is a way to look better with the minimum effort. Often this is simply a matter of the way you dress, and if you want to give yourself a more toned and attractive silhouette, you can do so […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Finding the Right Pandora Charms for Your BraceletFinding the Right Pandora Charms for Your BraceletPandora charms - they are great quality, fantastic value and they look stunning when on your wrist. See the charms that I have my eye on to inspire those of you who are stuck for choice! You might find that because there are so many charms available, it is difficult to whittle it down to […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • iPhone Apps for FashionistasiPhone Apps for FashionistasFellow fashionistas out there, your iPhone is probably another fashion accessory to your everyday style, so why not make better use of it with a few helpful and awesome apps? With the following iPhone apps you will perk up your fashion sense and look better than ever in the clothes you […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog

About Author

Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2018 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more