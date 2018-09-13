Home  /  Fashion Trends  /  Top 5 Fall 2018 Fashion Must-Haves
Top 5 Fall 2018 Fashion Must-Haves

fashion girls 2018

With a new season just around the corner, fashionistas around the world drool over the new must-have items and trends in fashion and accessories. This time designers give us a hope for the next, very sophisticated and ladylike season. There’s no compromise in fashion these days – London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks were jam-packed with trend after trend. Layering is the buzzword but what actually are the layers we’re going to cover ourseveles up this season? Have a look.

Top Handle Bag: The Most Polished and Practical Bag for Fall

Embed from Getty Images

Fashion and function merge in every hand-held style of a roomy satchel bag. And yes, functionality and femininity – these are the major reasons why top handle bags have appeared on the fashion scene for several decades, evoking the authentic feel of ladylike 1950s. Perfect for carrying all essentials while running the office.

Master the Fashion Girl’s Fall Uniform With Leather pants

Embed from Getty Images

Inspired with Depeche Mode and other popular gloomy bands, a fall rock ‘n’ roll style revives with an impact. First of all, go for fail-safe leather pants which add a rebellious touch to every look. Cropped hemlines and straight-leg silhouettes tucked into boots are the pre-fall way to wear them.

Pencil Skirt Is Not Only A 9 To 5 Staple

Embed from Getty Images

Good news, you can dress like a boss when you’re still an assistant! The only thing you need is to take a cue from the fashion-forward stars and follow the trend by edging the skirt lengths below the knee. To keep things fresh and sexy, team your skirt with opaque tights, ladylike shoes and feminine sultriness. The days of the mini are officially over.

Fall 2018 Accessory Trend: Cowboy Boots

Embed from Getty Images

From Zuhair Murad to Isabel Marant, Western and cowboy boots are trending for Fall 2018. Sharper and chicker than ever – your most sophisticated shoe is reinvented with eye-catching details and luxe fabrics. Wear them with your favourite dress or over your trousers when you need to make a statement.

Boiler suit is a Fashion Revelation This Fall

Embed from Getty Images

Who would have thought that a boiler suit will deserve a space in your wardrobe this fall. The one-piece wonder (especially in denim) is your shortcut to a fresh new look. More elevated than ever, style yours with embellished separates and bold boots for an evening outfit with an edge. Also check out how your favourite celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner sporting the boiler suit trend.

Now that you have discovered the most desirable pieces to buy, tell us in the comment below how you are going to style them.


Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

