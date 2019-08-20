Music festivals, at their core, are about fun and music. But from the welcoming community to the mind-blowing art exhibits, they’re so much more than that. Festival-going has become a subculture all its own, where people gather to enjoy their favorite acts, make friends and take a break from the sometimes soul-sucking nature of everyday life. To get the most out of any festival, it helps if you know how to prepare for whatever the weekend tosses your way. Here are some rookie mistakes that are easily avoidable on your first festival foray.