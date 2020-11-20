So, you have this particular person in your life. Someone more than a guardian angel to you. Someone who has stuck with you through thick thin.

Somebody who helps bring out the best in you and is always there for you. Someone so dear to you that you can even take a bullet for each other without thinking twice.

It could be your best friend, mom or dad, sibling, lover, or coworker.

Finding such a person is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. But trust me, they are still there. That is why it is critical to gift such a person with something memorable. Something sweet. Something peculiar.

And what better way to express gratitude and love to such a person other than buying them an expensive piece of jewelry? It could be that the person’s love for jewelry is almost next to one. So, you have been racking your brains wondering what piece of jewelry you would buy them.

We are here to help you puzzle that out.

What to Consider When Buying A Piece of Jewelry for A Loved One

Wearing jewelry is a unique way to accessorize almost every outfit. Most people wear jewelry passionately. You can wear jewelry to show power, style, class, and wealth.

Jewelry comes in many sizes, colors, materials, and shapes; so, it easy for everybody to purchase the one they want and can afford. You can wear jewelry as a sign or a symbol or to commemorate someone you treasure.

To ensure that your special someone will cherish the jewelry for a long time, consider these things:

a) It Should Suit the Personality of The Person Who Will Wear it

When purchasing a piece of jewelry for someone special, ensure that it suits their personality.

If you need to buy a piece of jewelry for somebody shy and young, do not buy a super big and glaring piece calling for attention. You would want to buy this individual something very subtle yet elegant and classic such as sterling silver pendants.

If the individual you are purchasing the jewelry is spontaneous and outgoing, you would want to purchase something substantial that screams out for attention. An attractive piece of golden jewelry that could even be vibrant in color is appropriate for this individual.

Ensure that the piece of jewelry you purchase demonstrates the person’s real personality who will be wearing it.

b) It should blend with their other jewelry, such as bracelets, earrings, and rings

By looking at what type of jewelry the individual already dons, you will have a great idea of what type of jewelry your loved one will appreciate getting.

People are different. Some individuals love gold jewelry while others love silver only, and others can wear them both.

A person who prefers to wear silver jewelry will most likely not enjoy a golden piece of jewelry. Some individuals love the pop of color that comes with golden jewelry pieces and do not prefer the subtleness of silver.

Observe keenly to get a feel of the person you are dying to buy the jewelry already sports. If the person wears golden jewelry, buy them golden pieces; if they prefer silver instead of other precious metals, buy the same.

That way, the person will adore the jewelry and will wear it whenever he wants.

c) It Should Match Well with Other Jewelry

If somebody dons big earrings always, it does not translate to voluminous bracelets or necklaces. It is general knowledge that various pieces of jewelry must complement each other. So, large earrings mean a tiny necklace. A subtle ring means a big bracelet.

Less is more in the fashion world. If somebody wears big earrings, you will notice that they are wearing a very delicate necklace. Get to know what jewelry that fellow emphasizes on mostly then ensure you match your jewelry gift accordingly.

I bet you do not want to spend a fortune on a piece of jewelry only for it to gather dust in a jewelry tree or a box somewhere. Play safe. Follow the above tips, and your loved one will value and wear your expensive gift for many years, which is what you want.