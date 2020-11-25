Featured Posts

View Post
View Post
View Post
25 Nov

7 Misconceptions About Breast Implants

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman wearing a black bra

Breast implants are a touchy subject. But there are plenty of reasons that breast augmentation has come into fashion in the last twenty years. Technology has ensured the safety of these voluntary procedures so that those looking for a self-esteem boost can go under the knife with confidence.

But what ARE breast implants, really? We all know they are saline or silicone bags that are inserted beneath the skin, but they mean so much more to so many people who sought them out when they needed confidence.

What is cosmetic plastic surgery?

“Cosmetic plastic surgery is both a medical science and an art. It is a specific set of skills used only by licensed plastic surgeons to improve your natural appearance,” says Zenn Plastic Surgery, a Raleigh plastic surgery center.

Science has made incredible advances in the efficacy and safety of cosmetic procedures. Even in the last fifteen years alone, procedures have come leaps and bounds in ensuring that recipients are safe when they go under the knife.

What are breast implants?

“Increasing breast size using silicone implants, saline implants and/or fat grafts, this procedure reshapes and enhances your breasts for a more youthful, balanced and feminine figure,” continues Zenn Plastic Surgery. When it comes to breast augmentation, you can change the shape, size, or weight of your breasts.

1. Augmented Breasts Will Always Look Unnatural

If you find a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon to perform your breast augmentation, you should not be concerned with your breasts looking “fake” or unnatural after the surgery. Most women opt for breast augmentation for the sake of their self-confidence. It wouldn’t be very helpful if breast augmentation made women look silly! Breast implants have come a long way from the early 2000’s, when they gained traction as a luxury accessible to middle-income families.

2. I Can’t Afford Breast Implants

woman with tribal chain necklace

Breast augmentation has become increasingly accessible to consumers of all income levels. The average cost of breast implants in the United States is just under $4,000.

Health insurance likely won’t cover your breast implant surgery. Even further, if you decide to get implants, you should know that some companies even disqualify breast implant recipients from coverage if they end up contracting a disease in the breast tissue after the augmentation. The cost of augmentation surgery often does not include anesthesia or other bills associated with your hospital stay.

3. Breast Implants Increase Breast Cancer Risk

There is no evidence that breast implants increase breast cancer risk. While there is some evidence associating breast implants with another type of cancer, like a type of lymphoma, any increased risk can be mitigated with regular monitoring and screening by a doctor.
If you opt to get breast augmentation, share your concerns with your doctor. As long as you keep tabs on your points of concern, you can catch any problems before they actually BECOME problems.

4. No One Will Take Me Seriously with Breast Implants

woman in a bra and a sweater

It’s no longer a secret to be guarded shamefully. Breast augmentation is widespread and more popular than you think!
Unfortunately, it is true that there are some poor souls who still throw stones from the safety of their glass houses. Not everyone is amenable to breast augmentation procedures, but the truth is that most people can’t tell when others have had the procedure done.
If your career relies on your appearance, like a model, you should really think about where you’d like your career to head. Then, ask yourself if breast augmentation fits into these goals.

5. I Can’t Breastfeed with Implants

It’s true that pregnancy affects the size and shape of your breasts, so it would be silly to imply that pregnancy has NO effect on breast augmentation. Pregnancy will definitely have an affect on the size and shape of your breasts.

However, breast augmentation surgery does not have any inherent qualities which make pregnancy or breastfeeding a risk factor for mothers.

If you are planning on becoming pregnant in the future, before you get breast augmentation talk to your plastic surgeon about any modifications that can be made to better accommodate breastfeeding children. If surgeons are forewarned, they can try to minimize the impacts breast implants have on nipple sensation and breastfeeding.

6. Breast Implants are Perceived as Trashy

red lingerie

If you can tell that someone has had breast augmentation surgery, it probably wasn’t done very well! In fact, you probably know a few people who have had breast augmentation performed on themselves…and you probably didn’t even realize! So as long as you are hiring a qualified and experienced surgeon, this shouldn’t be a concern for you.

There are a lot of negative connotations associated with breast augmentation procedures, but the truth is that breast augmentation is perfectly safe and can go a long way in making you feel better about yourself and more confident in your body.

With that in mind, who cares what others think? Get breast augmentation performed for YOU.

7. You Can Go as Large as You Want

The possibilities are endless when it comes to breast augmentation. But possibility does not equal reality. Just because you CAN go bigger doesn’t mean you SHOULD go bigger. A high quality surgeon will be honest with you about what will (and, most importantly, what WON’T) work on your body. Breast augmentation yields the most positive results in the recipients lives when the end result is as natural as possible.

Another variable to consider is the shape of the breast and the weight. Certain body shapes will accommodate different breast sizes and shapes differently. Your surgeon (provided they are experienced!) has seen enough breasts and has performed enough procedures to know what will look good on your body.

Is Breast Augmentation Right for You?

Is breast augmentation right for you? It depends. If you lack confidence in your body and think a breast augmentation would go a long way in making you feel more comfortable in your body, you should definitely consider breast implants.

