Irrespective of the latest trend, there is one essential every woman must acquire and that is their go-to handbag. No matter what color scheme or shapes you choose to wear, the elevation of a look can be all down to the power and impact of your handbag to finish the ensemble.

With a market that is saturated with different styles, shapes, and colors of handbags, it is important to make sure that you make the best choice for your own personal style and preferences. Browsing online is a great place to start as there are so many options displayed, like for example the gorgeous Italian bags by Mirta, an Italian company that connects local artisans to costumers and has basically every type of bag possible.

Here are some useful pointers for choosing which bag to buy and which kind is the best for you and your lifestyle.

Design

Think about what kind of shape you want your bag to be. There are multiple styles to choose from, all of which have their pros and cons depending on your personal preferences. If you are an active, practical person, then something like a crossbody or backpack style bag might be best for you. If you prefer style over substance, however, then maybe a clutch is more appropriate. For ultimate practicality paired with style, a bucket style is always a great choice.

Material

Material can be a big element in the style impact of a bag, as well being an ethical consideration for each individual. Leather is still currently the most luxurious and sought-after material for a long-lasting go-to bag, but those who do not want to buy leather products in 2020 will be pleased to learn that new alternatives are being brought to the table every single day.

Size

Size of bag is something that is worth a lot of thought. Be sensible when thinking about what kind of size you are going to need because if you make the wrong choice and end up with the wrong size, you are going to be much less inclined to continue wearing the bag and it will end being a wasted purchase.

Color

There are two routes that you can go down when considering color. You either want to find a neutral color, black or brown for example, that is going to match with any outfit you choose, or you want to go in exactly the opposite direction and opt for a pop of color that is always going to stand out and make a statement.

Functionality

This ties in a lot with size. You need to make sure that the bag you select has enough functionality to be able to work for your needs on a daily basis. Practicality should always be considered equally to style.

Ultimately, you will come to a point in your fashion journey where you can truly understand that a beautiful, perfectly matched bag is always one of the best and quickest ways to finish or spice up any outfit.