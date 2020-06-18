Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
18 Jun

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Your Go-To Handbag

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
classy camel bag

Irrespective of the latest trend, there is one essential every woman must acquire and that is their go-to handbag. No matter what color scheme or shapes you choose to wear, the elevation of a look can be all down to the power and impact of your handbag to finish the ensemble.

With a market that is saturated with different styles, shapes, and colors of handbags, it is important to make sure that you make the best choice for your own personal style and preferences. Browsing online is a great place to start as there are so many options displayed, like for example the gorgeous Italian bags by Mirta, an Italian company that connects local artisans to costumers and has basically every type of bag possible.

Here are some useful pointers for choosing which bag to buy and which kind is the best for you and your lifestyle.

Design

woman with a backpack

Think about what kind of shape you want your bag to be. There are multiple styles to choose from, all of which have their pros and cons depending on your personal preferences. If you are an active, practical person, then something like a crossbody or backpack style bag might be best for you. If you prefer style over substance, however, then maybe a clutch is more appropriate. For ultimate practicality paired with style, a bucket style is always a great choice.

Material
Material can be a big element in the style impact of a bag, as well being an ethical consideration for each individual. Leather is still currently the most luxurious and sought-after material for a long-lasting go-to bag, but those who do not want to buy leather products in 2020 will be pleased to learn that new alternatives are being brought to the table every single day.

Size

black leather handbag

Size of bag is something that is worth a lot of thought. Be sensible when thinking about what kind of size you are going to need because if you make the wrong choice and end up with the wrong size, you are going to be much less inclined to continue wearing the bag and it will end being a wasted purchase.

Color
There are two routes that you can go down when considering color. You either want to find a neutral color, black or brown for example, that is going to match with any outfit you choose, or you want to go in exactly the opposite direction and opt for a pop of color that is always going to stand out and make a statement.

Functionality

woman with a handbag

This ties in a lot with size. You need to make sure that the bag you select has enough functionality to be able to work for your needs on a daily basis. Practicality should always be considered equally to style.

Ultimately, you will come to a point in your fashion journey where you can truly understand that a beautiful, perfectly matched bag is always one of the best and quickest ways to finish or spice up any outfit.

Related Posts

  • Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion ShowsAccording to fashion designers, we’re going to see a lot of classic puffy clutches, crochets and, croc-handy bags while some would be innovative like cute little, teeny-weeny micro bags in trend. Here, explore the best five season-appropriate handbags you are going to see everywhere in […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)If you look up “common causes” of hair damage online, you might rightfully assume that heat styling is responsible for every single hair problem of every person ever. Your hair is brittle? Heat styling! But if this is true, why are people still using those tools? If they are so damaging […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020Shoe trends 2020 have greatly been influenced by the retro ‘70s style when it comes to sole and frame. Consumers are noticing the changes and experiments that brands are making to wow their tastes. Below are five shoe trends that are likely to dominate every woman’s wardrobe this year. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?Did you know it will take a person three seconds to judge you by the shoes and watch you are wearing? Then you can understand why accessories play an integral part in your fashion. The primary aim of wearing accessories is to enhance your outfit. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Dos and Don’ts of Wearing EarringsThe Dos and Don’ts of Wearing EarringsThere are so many available styles of different earrings today; from delicate earrings to some bigger pieces that you could use to make a statement. This is why there are some rules to follow and some mistakes to avoid when you are considering rocking your outfit with the perfect pair of […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Tips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetTips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetFashion can be expensive, especially if you are looking to keep up with the ever-changing trends.  However, you do not need to break the bank so that you can seem like a fashionista. You need to shop smart. Here are a few tips to looking fashionable on a budget. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Fashion Trends Rocking Tik Tok Right Now
You might also like
woman in spring sandals
Summer Shoe Styles To Look For In 2020
2020-06-04
woman with hoop earrings
The Dos and Don’ts of Wearing Earrings
2020-04-18
handbag trends
Spring Summer 2020 Bag Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-17
Follow Me On Instagram
Futrzana niedziela 🐱🐱🐱 #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catseverywhere #catlover #catstagram #instacat #instacats #instacatgram #potd📷 #potd❤ #potd #potd📸 #stayhome #stayathome #staysafe
Nie każdy wie, że jestem fanką książek psychologicznych w wydaniu popularnonaukowym 😊 oto kilka pozycji, które zamierzam przeczytać w trakcie przymusowej akcji #zostańwdomu #stayhome #stayathome #covid #covid2020 #bookstagram #bookreading #bookshelf #booklover #bookworm #kraków #krakow #polishgirl #polishwoman #instagramczyta #koronawirus #czytambolubie #kwarantanna #katarzynamiller #książki #psychoterapia #psychologia #rozwój #reading #bookpassion #zostajewdomu @zwierciadlo_miesiecznik @dadada_pl @zlotemysli.pl
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)