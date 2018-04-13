How often does this happen to you? You wake up in the morning and as you get dressed for work, you realize that it’s one of those days when your hair just won’t behave. And, if Murphy’s Law reigns supreme, you’re in for a really bad day. “I know how THAT works!”

Is that what you’re thinking? Well, it will interest you to know that The New York Post has actually conducted a survey on the issue. As it turns out Americans have an average of 60 bad days in a year and at least 25% of those crazy days are attributed to the morning beginning with bad hair.

Does that make you feel a little bit better, knowing you’re not alone? Let’s help some more. Here’s a collection of hair care essentials that every girl (and, well, guy) must have close at hand. They’ll help you tame that unruly mane on the days when you need to be perfect for that interview or presentation. And, ahem! Date!

Why Did Nature Invent Frizz and Static Anyway?

Haven’t we all groaned about that? Okay, so let’s understand frizz and static. And, no! They’re not the same. But, the issues are not so big that a few hair care essentials cannot manage.

On a normal day, your hair shafts resemble a neat roof with the shingles lying flat perfectly aligned. If they were disturbed, you’d see an untidy roof with some of the shingles sticking up and the alignment awry. That’s precisely what happens to your hair cuticles. The result? Flyaway crazy hair that won’t settle no matter what you do. That’s the frizz you see. And, if you’re wondering why it happens. Blame it on the moisture in the air as the folks at the MIT Technology Review explain.

Static happens when electrons settle on the shafts of the hair especially when they’re dry and damaged. And, since the negatively-charged ions repel each other, you have hair flying in all the different directions.

The best thing to do second to owning an arsenal of hair care essentials? Don’t let the frizz and static happen. Here are a few tips you might find useful.

Keep your hair moisturized with a good-quality product. Using warm oil massages also helps keep the cuticles hydrated so they remain settled.

After washing your hair, use a comb to detangle while the hair is still wet.

Don’t wash your hair too often; give the natural oils time to build up.

Never rub wet hair with a towel. Pat down with a cotton or jersey fabric.

Consider getting satin or silk pillow covers that won’t rub against the hair shafts.

If, despite your best efforts, you do wake up with bad hair, here are some hair care essentials you can use.

1. A Good Quality Hair Dryer

Like the Cosmopolitan advises, invest in a good-quality hair dryer that also has a wide heat diffuser attachment. When you run the dryer on your hair, it will distribute the heat evenly so that the hair remains in place. If it’s static you’re dealing with, avoid dryers made with ionic and tourmaline technology. They’ll add negative ions on the hair that contribute to the static. But, if you have frizzy hair, the negative ions could help seal in the moisture and smooth out the cuticles.

2. A Great Set of Brushes

The right kind of brushes can make a world of difference in how your hair looks. An essential hair care product is a hair brush with bristles made from real boar hair. Every bristle in the brush will carry the natural sebum produced in your scalp from the root to the ends of the strands. As the sebum coats each strand, you’ll notice that your hair seems to settle and looks shinier and smoother. And, if you can find a paddle brush with boar bristles, that would be the best thing ever. That’s because these hair care tools work to cure the frizziness and static. A final positive? Boar bristles are flexible so they won’t break the hair strands or stretch them.

3. Anti-Static Brush

Here’s a new item that you absolutely must have in your kit of hair care essentials. The ForBabs anti static brush is awaiting its patent and is an ingenious product that helps tame the static. The ForBabs brush comes with a disposable anti-static sheet that is used to cover the brush bristles. When you run the brush through your hair, the sheet not only removes static, but also works to remove the dirt, dust, and natural oils that can accumulate in the brush. You can safely use it on kids and pets too.

4. Wide-Toothed Comb

Aside from the brushes, you also need a wide-toothed comb. Run it through your hair right after washing to remove the tangles. It is the simplest way to prevent the frizz and static and distribute conditioner evenly all through your mane. Combs always work better because they won’t break or damage the strands.

5. Multi-Purpose Cream or Serum

You may have to search around a little, but find a great hair cream or serum to help you prevent static. Like Esther Langham reveals to the Vogue magazine, “I prefer creams to serums because they are better for a wider range of hair textures, and, depending on what you need, varying the amount you use will help achieve different goals. This cream penetrates the hair and gives it a richness. Whether you just need a little bit for taming a few frizzy strands, you want to smooth out curls, or you need to bring moisture back into dry ends, this is the cream for every kind of woman.”

6. Hair Pins, Ties, Clips, and Bands

Okay, so here’s your last resort (for us lucky girls, at least!). When you absolutely cannot tame the static and frizz, pull out the final weapons from your kit of hair care essentials. Settle your hair with hair pins or simply tie it back with a bandana or smart scarf. Twist a few locks and pin them up or settle the stray flyaways with a few clips. Or, use a cute band to settle the curls.

You know what? You could actually turn a bad hair day into an excuse for playing around with a bunch of fun things you can do with your hair. Try it!