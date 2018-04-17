As always fashion shows one’s status in the society. Many people say they don’t mind what they wear but every day they choose to wear clothes which say a lot about their fashion sense.

One constant thing about the world which also applies to fashion world is a change. Every season people are inspired by new fashion ideas from art, nature, magazines, music, books, websites, ( webseite ) videos and television. Movies also have a huge impact on what people wear.

Fashion Design is a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories. Fashion helps people express themselves through designing as it is regarded as art. It allows people to be creative with what they wear. Fashion is also a way to speak with people without being verbal.

Fashion has led to the emergence of new companies and prominent fashion designers. Fashion companies such as Louis Vuitton and other Italian houses were founded. Dolce Gabbana is another popular brand that designs and sells women’s clothes and high quality accessories.

Fashion in the real world is about quality. It is not only an interesting way of living your life through wearing onn-trend clothes. This also involves being aware of good brands and the ones which are of low quality.

Through fashion and clothing, people are able to show their beautiful inner self. It makes people feel noticed and provides a sense of worth.

