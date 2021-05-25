A lot of us missed out on filling our wardrobe with the biggest fashion trends this year. With the pandemic and uncertainty about the future, a lot of us are working from home and there is little desire to fill the closet with pieces that may not be in trend over the next six months. Instead, a lot of people are giving the wardrobe essentials a refresh. Whether you plan to step out this year or not, it helps to have a few basic or traditional pieces that are worth investing in. Let’s take a look at some of the trends that can give 2021 style a twist.

1. Wide-leg pants

Wide-leg pants are a foundation for a wardrobe and they are making more sense than ever before. They can be simple and if you pair them well, you can make the pants look super stylish. It is all about balance. You must tuck in the top so as to accentuate the waistline when wearing the pants. Create a flattering silhouette but do not drown in the fabric. Pick a tucked-in tight or loose top to do the trick.

2. Knit dress

There is nothing as cozy as a sweater but a sweater dress is even better. Invest in body sculpting knit dresses that have midi-length or ankle-length and are comfortable for the long days spent at home. They also look very stylish and smart when stepping out. Plus, they need no styling. Simply put on a trench coat and ankle boots to complete the look. You can also wear them as formal dresses on special occasions.

3. Statement trench

The trench is never going out of style and it is only becoming better than ever. We have seen trench in new patterns, fabrications, and colors with unique details and styles. It is an ultimate layering piece that should be a part of your wardrobe. It is super transitional and can take you from one season to another.

4. Luxury sweats

The pandemic has changed the way we dress and our new lifestyles are having a huge impact on it. Whether you plan to return to work or the dining room as your home office, comfort will always remain a priority. Even die-hard fashion fans are looking for comfort over everything. You can fulfill this need for practicality without compromising your style standard. The new must-have staple for women this year is luxury loungewear. You can pick comfortable cotton and cashmere tracksuits that are ideal for lounging in. Create a luxury look with a trench coat and sneakers.

5. Well-fitted Denim

After almost a lifetime, skinny jeans have lost the stronghold on your closet. You no longer need to try to fit in those jeans. Instead, invest in high-rise, straight-leg or distressed jeans to complete your staples wardrobe for the year. They are cool and universally flattering. Pair with knits or crop tops and statement sleeves to complete the look.

6. Sneakers

We have seen the season of chunky sneakers and ugly sneakers this is why streamlined trainers carry a special place in your wardrobe. If you want an effortless spin on everything you try, you simply need to add a pair of sneakers to the outfit. It is an art of keeping the outfit understated and will also complete the look. It is impossible to look out of style with the classic shoes that provide style and sustainability.

7. Coat

A coat is one of the must-have staples in your wardrobe. A quality coat can stand the test of time and will be an ideal companion for outdoor socializing and dinners. When you think of a coat, you need to think of iconic. Pick exquisitely crafted coats from the right labels so that they are a joy every time you wear them. The best coats look like works of art. Indeed, they are so beautiful that they will earn a special place in your wardrobe for the years to come.

When you set out to build your wardrobe for 2021, keep these 7 essentials in mind. If you pair them well and maintain them efficiently, these pieces will not need a replacement and will never go out of style. Whether you like minimalist or modern, you can complete the look with these items and pair them accordingly. Just the right shoes or chunky accessories can do the trick for you. 2021 is the year about comfort and there is nothing that should come above it. So, pick these essentials from the wardrobe and give them a style twist or invest in quality pieces and wear them in style. The stylish and modern pieces will last long and will become the pride of your wardrobe.