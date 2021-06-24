Source: Aliona Hradovskaya/Shutterstock.com

Are you a girl on the go who never has time to run home and change into a new look for the evening? If this sounds like you, don’t worry! We are going to share some of our most favorite and stylish day to night outfits that you can wear for any occasion.

These outfits are not only chic and trendy, but they also include staple items that can be accessorized or styled in a way that transforms the look. Whether you love glamorous and sleek outfits or you’re more of a jeans and T–shirt kind of girl, these outfits will have you feeling ready for whatever the day may have in store.

One thing we may suggest if you’re someone who is always bouncing around from errand to event to after party is to maybe keep a few different pairs of shoes in your car! But other than that, these outfits are going to get you through your day.

Day to Night Outfits

Whether you’re starting your day with a meeting at a local coffee shop or going to work and ending your night with dinner plans or heading out for drinks with the girls, you need these day to night outfits.

1. High Waist Shorts with a Chic Blouse

Looking for an outfit that’s playful, but also extremely stylish? Try wearing high waisted shorts with a chic long sleeve blouse tucked in. You can never have too many cute blouses for women as they are versatile and give any outfit an elegant touch. This is definitely a feminine outfit that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Style this outfit with a pair of flats and then change into strappy heels or wedges for your fun evening plans. You can also throw on a blazer for a more structured and professional vibe.

2. All Black Everything with White Sneakers

Have plans to head into your 9-to-5 job but then catch up with the girls or coworkers at happy hour after? This look is for you! Start with a pair of black cigarette pants, a curve-hugging black top that you can tuck in and then top off the look with a well-fitted black blazer. Complete the look with a pair of clean white sneakers. Not only is this outfit sharp and stunning, but the white sneakers give the look a laid-back vibe that’s cool enough to get you into any club while also winning style points with your coworkers.

3. Boutique Dress with a Structured Blazer or Coat

If you have been wanting to wear one of your favorite boutique dresses, but you worry it’s too informal for the day you have planned, wear the dress and add a blazer to it! It’s no secret that blazers instantly add a more professional or business casual look to any outfit, and it’s no different with a feminine, floral dress. You can top this look off with a pair of strappy heels or sleek fashion sneakers to make a statement. If you need to head into the office for the first part of your day, make sure your dress is at least a midi length. However, if you don’t have a strict dress code to abide by, go with a mini!



Source: Svitlana Sokolova/Shutterstock.com

4. Sleek Jumpsuit

Every busy girl needs to keep a few stylish and sleek jumpsuits in her closet for the simple reason that they are so easy to put together, while also being extremely stylish. Our advice: Keep your jumpsuit simple and minimal so that you can maximize your look with accessories and add-ons to transform your look for any occasion. We love pairing a jumpsuit with a statement belt and a pair of strappy heels. You can also top this look off with a structured jacket or blazer. Don’t forget to style this look with a cute handbag!

5. Jeans and a Blazer

If you’re a jeans and tee kind of girl, but you still like to get glammed up from time to time, try pairing skinny jeans or ripped boyfriend jeans with a tucked in lacy tank top or graphic tee and a structured blazer. You can really elevate this entire look with a pair of heels and a statement handbag. Add your favorite bold sunnies to your look for a confidence boost.

6. Bodysuit and Pants or Shorts

Do you love a good bodysuit look? Pair your favorite bodysuit with a sleek and well-fitting pair of denim jeans or some neutral shorts and top the look off with a statement coat or blazer and a pair of cute shoes. The bodysuit works so well with this look because of its versatility. You can pair the bodysuit with any kind of bottoms and then layer the look with outerwear that best suits the occasion. This look is simple, but it can be dressed up with accessories that make you feel more glamorous.

7. Midi Slip Dress

If you’re spending a summer day on the run, then you’re going to want to keep a silky midi slip dress on hand. You can top the midi dress off with a blazer or trench coat to elevate it for your evening plans and keep it minimal during the day with a few accessories and a pair of strappy heels or comfortable fashion sneakers.

While your hectic schedule or busy social calendar may stress you, now your outfits won’t as long as you keep these looks in rotation! Feel free to customize these looks however suit you and your schedule best! One thing is for sure—no matter what you have on your agenda, you’re going to be looking so stylish.