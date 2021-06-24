Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
24 Jun

7 Day to Night Outfits to Wear This Season

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a black night outfit

Source: Aliona Hradovskaya/Shutterstock.com

Are you a girl on the go who never has time to run home and change into a new look for the evening? If this sounds like you, don’t worry! We are going to share some of our most favorite and stylish day to night outfits that you can wear for any occasion.

These outfits are not only chic and trendy, but they also include staple items that can be accessorized or styled in a way that transforms the look. Whether you glamorous and sleek outfits or you’re more of a jeans and T–shirt kind of girl, these outfits will have you feeling ready for whatever the day may have in store.

One thing we may suggest if you’re someone who is always bouncing around from errand to event to after party is to maybe keep a few different pairs of shoes in your car! But other than that, these outfits are going to get you through your day.

Day to Night Outfits

Whether you’re starting your day with a meeting at a local coffee shop or going to work and ending your night with dinner plans or heading out for drinks with the girls, you need these day to night outfits.

1. High Waist Shorts with a Chic Blouse

Looking for an outfit that’s playful, but also extremely stylish? Try wearing high waisted shorts with a chic long sleeve blouse tucked in. You can never have too many cute blouses for women as they are versatile and give any outfit an elegant touch. This is definitely a feminine outfit that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Style this outfit with a pair of flats and then change into strappy heels or wedges for your fun evening plans. You can also throw on a blazer for a more structured and professional vibe.

2. All Black Everything with White Sneakers

white adidas

Have plans to head into your 9-to-5 job but then catch up with the girls or coworkers at happy hour after? This look is for you! Start with a pair of black cigarette pants, a curve-hugging black top that you can tuck in and then top off the look with a well-fitted black blazer. Complete the look with a pair of clean white sneakers. Not only is this outfit sharp and stunning, but the white sneakers give the look a laid-back vibe that’s cool enough to get you into any club while also winning style points with your coworkers.

3. Boutique Dress with a Structured Blazer or Coat

If you have been wanting to wear one of your favorite boutique dresses, but you worry it’s too informal for the day you have planned, wear the dress and add a blazer to it! It’s no secret that blazers instantly add a more professional or business casual look to any outfit, and it’s no different with a feminine, floral dress. You can top this look off with a pair of strappy heels or sleek sneakers to make a statement. If you need to head into the office for the first part of your day, make sure your dress is at least a midi length. However, if you don’t have a strict dress code to abide by, go with a mini!

woman in a red night outfit
Source: Svitlana Sokolova/Shutterstock.com

4. Sleek Jumpsuit

Every busy girl needs to keep a few stylish and sleek jumpsuits in her closet for the simple reason that they are so easy to put together, while also being extremely stylish. Our advice: Keep your jumpsuit simple and minimal so that you can maximize your look with accessories and add-ons to transform your look for any occasion. We love pairing a jumpsuit with a statement belt and a pair of strappy heels. You can also top this look off with a structured jacket or blazer. Don’t forget to style this look with a cute handbag!

5. Jeans and a Blazer

woman in a black blazer

If you’re a jeans and tee kind of girl, but you still like to get glammed up from time to time, try pairing skinny jeans or ripped boyfriend jeans with a tucked in lacy tank top or graphic tee and a structured blazer. You can really elevate this entire look with a pair of heels and a statement handbag. Add your favorite bold sunnies to your look for a confidence boost.

6. Bodysuit and Pants or Shorts

Do you love a good bodysuit look? Pair your favorite bodysuit with a sleek and well-fitting pair of jeans or some neutral shorts and top the look off with a statement coat or blazer and a pair of cute shoes. The bodysuit works so well with this look because of its versatility. You can pair the bodysuit with any kind of bottoms and then layer the look with outerwear that best suits the occasion. This look is simple, but it can be dressed up with accessories that make you feel more glamorous.

7. Midi Slip Dress

If you’re spending a summer day on the run, then you’re going to want to keep a silky midi slip dress on hand. You can top the midi dress off with a blazer or trench coat to elevate it for your evening plans and keep it minimal during the day with a few accessories and a pair of strappy heels or comfortable fashion sneakers.

While your hectic schedule or busy social calendar may stress you, now your outfits won’t as long as you keep these looks in rotation! Feel free to customize these looks however suit you and your schedule best! One thing is for sure—no matter what you have on your agenda, you’re going to be looking so stylish.

Related Posts

  • Men’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe NeedsMen’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe NeedsWhen we think of Italian fashion, soft silks and leather often come to mind - but what about ? Here are some of the Italian brands that should be staples in any fashionable fellow’s wardrobe, based on the two most important items a uomo alla moda should own. Posted in Fashion
  • How Cosmetic Surgery Can Affect Your Personal StyleHow Cosmetic Surgery Can Affect Your Personal StyleFor many women, investing in their own body is something they have thought about for most of their lives, they will have saved up the money and dreamt about it every day. However, the thought about replacing their whole wardrobe can be a little daunting. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Most Glam Places in The WorldMost Glam Places in The WorldSoon it will once again be time to jet around the globe to visit some of the most places in the world. Here are some cool and fashionable destinations you may not have thought of, but are a must visit for every fashionista. Posted in Fashion
  • 3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved One3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved OneWhat better way to express gratitude and love to a loved one than buying them an expensive piece of jewelry? It could be that the person’s love for jewelry is almost next to one. So, you have been racking your brains wondering what piece of jewelry you would buy them. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How To Transition to a Work From Home StyleHow To Transition to a Work From Home StyleBefore that fateful day in March 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a global health crisis, getting ready for work involved leaving the house for many people. That meant a morning routine that included getting dressed, doing hair and makeup, and whatever else was necessary before starting […] Posted in Fashion
  • The Ultimate Guide to Layering Men’s ClothingThe Ultimate Guide to Layering Men’s ClothingTo put it more contextually, layering is the art of combining clothing to ensure comfort without compromising on style. This means the combination of clothing should function - to keep you safe from harsh weather, enhance mobility - and also remain aesthetically pleasing. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
House Hunting? It’s Always In Season
Next post
What’s New In Bedding: The Latest In Bedding Trends
You might also like
fashion wardrobe
7 2021 Clothing Staples for Women
2021-05-25
red white blue fashion
Red, White & Blue Favorite Fashion Combos for You
2021-05-20
men at the wedding
Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body Type
2021-05-13
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)