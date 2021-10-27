Are you attending Mardi Gras this year? So then, one thing you should be thinking about is what to wear. Picking out the best clothes for the Mardi Gras celebration is easy. There is a wide range of choices you can buy online that best suit your interest. Read on to find out some of the featured outfits below!

What is Mardi Gras?

It is a traditional celebration that is full of dancing, music, and colourful outfits. A parade was held around New Orleans to begin the event and the party continued long after that. Wearing a parade-ready outfit will make the occasion more fun. And this is also one way to celebrate love.

There are lots of tourists visiting New Orleans in times of Mardi Gras. Aside from dressing up glamorously, some more activities can also be enjoyed. It includes heavy drinking and other interesting events to watch.

Different Outfits You Can Wear During Mardi Gras

Going to Mardi Gras is better with a glittery outfit. It will make you stand out among the visitors and is also necessary for such an event. Sequins, glitter, and other accessories can help to turn your simple outfit more eye-pleasing. The following is a list of wonderful outfits to get an idea for your next Mardi Gras experience.

1. Stylish Sneakers

Wearing sneakers is necessary for comfort all day long. However, choose something that is more decorative to add up style while dancing at night. It could be glimmering shoes, simple and yet good-looking.

Another pair of shoe styles ideal for the celebration are detailed sneakers. It is well-suited with plain tops to better emphasize its design.

Chunky footwear is also a good option to complete your outfit. This best fits if you opt for a bold-coloured style from top to bottom.

2. Mini Dress

This mini dress can be topped with a disco jacket for a more stylish look. It is a good way to still dress up during unpredictable weather. Adding sequins makes your outfit more glamorous and night party-friendly.

3. Accessories

Huge earrings will heighten a simple outfit. Your overall appearance will be so flattering that it could make head turns. You can also wear eyeglasses during the parade to protect your eyes against direct sunlight.

Moreover, there are headdresses made for the Mardi Gras celebration. It is designed for showgirls to look more elegant under the spotlight. They are hand-crafted with lightweight materials, such as feathers or wire construction. It is also detailed with sequin, glitter, and other shimmering accents. The headdress is available in free size and is easy to adjust for all stage entertainers.

Bringing a small bag is also a trend during Mardi Gras. This is to keep your belongings safer with a style.

4. Jacket Coat

One way to style your outfit for Mardi Gras is by putting on a jacket coat on top of satin clothing. It can be combined with a variety of outfits with its sequin accents. This can be a good outfit to be the star of the night.

A long slit coat can be fully lined with satin as well. It has a black feather accent resulting in a stunning design with a floor length. The material is lightweight and also soft making it more comfortable to wear for a long time.

A jacket with a collar is another stylish top that draws attention. It is breathable and is very grand to wear. It is made up of purple feathers and double-layer fabric to keep you warm.

5. Long-Length Dress

A gorgeous look can be attained with a long-length dress lined with colourful sequins with extra ruffles. It has built-in bra cups and can make you look sexier. It best suits dancers to flaunt dancing steps gracefully.

Such dresses are best paired with a jacket coat and simple accessories. You can use flatware to complete the look.

6. Colourful Bodysuit

A bodysuit fits well with a plain skirt to flaunt your curves. It is simple and so elegant to wear and is perfect for the festival. It delivers a festive look together with the right accessories like big earrings and chunky footwear.

Tips in Choosing Mardi Gras Outfits

Deciding on which Mardi Gras outfit you will wear can be stressful. So here are things to consider when picking what to wear:

Colour Palette

The clothing’s colour plays a vital role to realize a good pair of outfits. Not all colours can give a nice look when worn in pairs.

As a tip, bold-coloured tops are excellent for a plain bottom to emphasize the elements. Choose colours that are vibrant. This could raise party vibes and make the outfit more eye-catching.

Lightweight

The materials used in making the outfit should be lightweight for better comfort. The most popular elements for Mardi Gras dresses are feather, sequin, glitter, and other trivial accessories. It benefits dancers to move gracefully all night.

Style

The outfit’s style must fit the occasion. Since Mardi Gras is something wild, outfits encouraging party vibes are the best choice. There are a variety of options on the market, perfect from head to toe.

Where to Buy Mardi Gras Outfits?

To buy mardi gras outfits is essential to fully enjoy the Mardi Gras celebration. Now that you know the important features to look for, it is easier to pick which one is best. Then, you can put together which pair of outfits will look good for you.