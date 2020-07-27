There have been so many changes around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses working remotely, sports being canceled, and people being placed in lockdowns in various countries. The fashion world has not been spared. The fashion industry has been severely affected by the pandemic; more and more people cannot spend on fashion.

Fashion shows got a serious hit, but there was nothing safer than delaying the physical events to the unknown date. The uncertain schedules for men’s and womenswear AW 2020 show in Milan, London, and Paris are disrupting the fashion world and community.

Many question marks were tagged to traditional formats of Fashion Runways. But the fashion industry has found new ways to showcase fashion. The Fashion Federations are organizing virtual shows to keep us all connected with the latest trends.

London Men’s and Women’s Shows

The London Fashion Week Men's was changed to become an all-gender digital event. The event included virtual showrooms, short films as well as designer questions and answers. The event was held from June 12 to June 14.

British Fashion Council chief executive, Caroline Rush, said canceling the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not an option. Cancelling London Fashion Week was never an option. The big question was around what sort of format it would take in lockdown,” She said.

Ms. Rash said that not every brand accepted the new format.

The Paris Fashion Week July 6 to July 13

People could not attend the fashion show and see the models on the runway because the fashion federation has canceled open-to-the-public events for 2020.

Couture Week

It’s not surprising that Paris hosts everyone from Chanel to Saint Laurent, Dior, and far beyond. But following the new format, Couture houses will do digital presentations on the first three days.

Armani fashion show

Armani will not be part of the event. Instead, it will wait and show in January in Milan. Armani explained the reasons for the cancellation and delay of fashion shows. Telling, they value the health of their employees, stakeholders, and guests involved in the event.

Dior fashion show

The French fashion house, Dior, has committed to being part of the Paris Fashion Week. But the House of Dior has postponed its cruise show.

Chanel fashion show

Chanel will also be part of the Paris Fashion week virtual event. They have a cruise show this June, and it is going to show on July 7.

Men’s Wear

The French fashion governing body has not released a schedule yet. However, Dior Men designer, Kim Jones, has confirmed that he was willing to do a digital presentation on July 11.

Milan Digital Fashion Week

The Milan fashion week will happen from September 23 to September 28. Like all the other fashion shows, the Milan fashion week will be digital.

Giorgio Armani opted not to participate in Runway Shows. They have preferred the digital format this year. They have announced to post a video of Fashion Show on their official website and other social media platforms.

Many other top leading designers and renowned fashion iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana will be at this year’s virtual fashion week. Etro, Bottega Veneta, and Dsquared will also take part in the event.