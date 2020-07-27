Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
27 Jul

A Guide to Fashion’s New Shape and Schedule

by Gabi
Fashion
models during fashion week

There have been so many changes around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses working remotely, sports being canceled, and people being placed in lockdowns in various countries. The fashion world has not been spared. The fashion industry has been severely affected by the pandemic; more and more people cannot spend on fashion.

Fashion shows got a serious hit, but there was nothing safer than delaying the physical events to the unknown date. The uncertain schedules for men’s and womenswear AW 2020 show in Milan, London, and Paris are disrupting the fashion world and community.

Many question marks were tagged to traditional formats of Fashion Runways. But the fashion industry has found new ways to showcase fashion. The Fashion Federations are organizing virtual shows to keep us all connected with the latest trends.

London Men’s and Women’s Shows

llondon big ben

The London Fashion Week Men’s was changed to become an all-gender digital event. The event included virtual showrooms, short films as well as designer questions and answers. The event was held from June 12 to June 14. Most of the events are canceled due to Covid-19 only online casino games not canceled due to COVID-19.

British Fashion Council chief executive, Caroline Rush, said canceling the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not an option. Cancelling London Fashion Week was never an option. The big question was around what sort of format it would take in lockdown,” She said.
Ms. Rash said that not every brand accepted the new format.

The Paris Fashion Week July 6 to July 13

paris

People could not attend the fashion show and see the models on the runway because the fashion federation has canceled open-to-the-public events for 2020.

Couture Week

It’s not surprising that Paris hosts everyone from Chanel to Saint Laurent, Dior, and far beyond. But following the new format, Couture houses will do digital presentations on the first three days.

Armani fashion show

Armani will not be part of the event. Instead, it will wait and show in January in Milan. Armani explained the reasons for the cancellation and delay of fashion shows. Telling, they value the health of their employees, stakeholders, and guests involved in the event.

Dior fashion show

The French fashion house, Dior, has committed to being part of the Paris Fashion Week. But the House of Dior has postponed its cruise show.

Chanel fashion show

Chanel will also be part of the Paris Fashion week virtual event. Chanel has already ventured into the digital world, just like casinos français games. They have a cruise show this June, and it is going to show on July 7.

Men’s Wear

The French fashion governing body has not released a schedule yet. However, Dior Men designer, Kim Jones, has confirmed that he was willing to do a digital presentation on July 11.

Milan Digital Fashion Week

milan

The Milan fashion week will happen from September 23 to September 28. Like all the other fashion shows, the Milan fashion week will be digital.

Giorgio Armani opted not to participate in Runway Shows. They have preferred the digital format this year. They have announced to post a video of Fashion Show on their official website and other social media platforms.

Many other top leading designers and renowned fashion iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana will be at this year’s virtual fashion week. Etro, Bottega Veneta, and Dsquared will also take part in the event.

Related Posts

  • Acne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion HouseAcne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion HouseAcne Studio is a brand name that specializes in ready-to-wear of men's and women's. It was founded in 1996. And it was founded by Jonny Johansson in Stockholm, Sweden. Acne studio is one of the famous multidisciplinary luxury fashion houses in Sweden. This brand name was labeled from the […] Posted in Fashion
  • Top 5 Designers from the Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020Top 5 Designers from the Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020It has been business as usual at the Seoul Fashion Week even though its long-term director Jung Kuho was stepping down. There were concerns that Jung's plans to institute Seoul as a significant player in the global fashion arena were lost since he was stepping down. But of course, […] Posted in Fashion
  • Do Men Follow Fashion Trends?Do Men Follow Fashion Trends?We all know that women always make sure to follow the latest fashion. However, do men also follow fashion trends in the same way that women do? Can men be seen in stores thinking about the colour of the season? Let us discuss that below. Posted in Fashion
  • Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020Fashion following is not just a protocol for women. Do you realize the importance of proper attire for the men who are socially active? Yes, rough & tough looks are less kind to our social activities. So here is what you need to do to look presentable. Posted in Fashion
  • 4 Styles You Won’t Believe Are Coming Back This Year4 Styles You Won’t Believe Are Coming Back This YearDesigners do not play favorites and, for a long time, every year comes with new trends and new throwbacks to old fashion pieces that were in style when our grandparents were in their 20s. Let’s look at styles that you will not believe are coming back this year. Posted in Fashion
  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
The most iconic Vintage Bulova Watch Models
Next post
Top 5 Designers from the Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020
You might also like
women in high heels
Top 5 Designers from the Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020
2020-07-28
casual spring fashion
Acne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion House
2020-07-21
mustard sweater for winter
Why You Should Wear Merino Wool This Summer
2020-07-10
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)