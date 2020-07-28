Featured Posts

To top
28 Jul

Top 5 Designers from the Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

by Gabi
Fashion
women in high heels

It has been business as usual at the Seoul Fashion Week even though its long-term director Jung Kuho was stepping down. There were concerns that Jung’s plans to institute Seoul as a significant player in the global fashion arena were lost since he was stepping down. But of course, nothing stops, businesses, events keep on going with might be some new face throwing new and fresh ideas.

Well, you should check out Korean fashion after you win your real money from your favorite casino en ligne en France. Many of the designers were getting off for schedules and their precautionary policies. There were still plenty of bombastic designers to carry the Seoul Fashion Week successfully. Here are the designers to look out for in 2020.

Minju Kim

Minju Kim, the winner of Netflix, is the next big thing in the fashion industry. Her collections are exceptional among the astonishing streetwear that dominates the Seoul fashion week. She emphasizes romantic and delicate craftsmanship. She usually utilizes heavy embroidery and shades of Victoriana. Her designs are among some of the buyer’s favorites. The latest imaginative collection is a blend of bold silhouettes with a feminine touch. This South Korean designer is becoming a force to be reckoned with. This year Minju has come with new directions in her creativity, blending her trademark silhouette with the embellishments, which is always her badge to be famous.

Youser

fashionista in Tokyo

Lee Mooyeol began showing his Youser label menswear designs in Milan earlier this year. According to fashion experts, his recent collection was perceived as something of a breakthrough. Lee calls it the idea of subtraction and addition of clothes developed with the interactive sensibility to bring different new looks to life. Fashionistas found it a series of future hybridized looks. Tops with electric neon accents captured much applause.

Dew E Dew E

Jinyong Kim and Suyeon Lee are the owners of the Dew E Dew E label. The label had a delightful plaid prairie dress with an oversized peter pan collar as one of their highlights. They also had a single sleeved yellow and black floral print top as well as a pleated palazzo. Dew E Dew E are getting their easy way to fill the gap of low classic dress designs for their international buyers.

Chance Chance

man in a suit

The label came up with a fresh new take on Korean men’s dressing. The label is owned by Chan Kim. The label’s multicolored palette made the designer stand out at this year’s Seoul Fashion Week. The designer had an exceptional knitwear collection. The East Asian younger generations are fearlessly embracing the dynamic and paradigm shift of masculinity fashions to more chic and young styles. Another delightful series was of sequins. The brand is becoming the hot streetwear within no time.

Conclusion

Korean fashion Week is something that international buyers are now looking forward to. There are good designers, and there are some who are exceptional like these that we have mentioned above. Some of them are now being featured in other fashion weeks around the world. They also excel in real money casinos in the UK. The Seoul Fashion Week had pompous commercial shows, and it put off some of the designers who used to showcase at the fashion week.

