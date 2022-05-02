Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
2 May

Spring Summer 2022 Fashion Trend Report

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
models during fashion week

Introducing the best trends you need to know for spring and summer 2022. From high contrast vibrant colours and whites, to sensual underwear as outerwear separates, see all of the season’s top trends from high runways.

Cut-outs

Once again, featherweight sheer fabrics (especially in white), daring cutouts, midriff-baring separates, and Angelina-inspired thigh-high slits are all the rage in spring and summer! The beauty of this trend lies in the elegance – sexy peekaboo designs are tasteful, feature the high level of modesty and show just a hint of skin. Lustworthy.

Spring Summer 2022 collections: Michael Kors,

Bold stripes

Easy to pull off at every budget, stripes make a huge comeback. Vertical, horizontal or even diagonal, there’s no way to avoid stripes in spring and summer 2022. For the all-American flair pair coloured stripes with 90s-inspired light denim, for summer-ready nautical-chic go for navy or white. Fashionistas, would you wear stripes head-to-toe?

Spring Summer 2022 collections: JW Anderson, Carolina Herrera

Vibrant colours

Colours pop in spring 2022 fashion. Beautifully bright rainbow hues are mixed and matched with neons. Honeysuckle pink, cheerful marigold or a pantone blue curacao? Why not, sky is the limit! Feeling adventurous? Dare to wear the hottest shade of the summer, neon yellow in a head-to-toe version.

Spring Summer 2022 collections: David Koma,

Underwear as outerwear

The “underwear as outerwear” trend has been seen in spring 2022. Inspired with 1990s’, string tie pants, silk jammies, kimonos, sarongs and other types of underpinnings are all the way to white and pastel. Sheer minimalism.

Spring summer 2022 collections: Tom Ford,

Biker chic

Military (AKA combat) style gets reinvented for the season. Biker jacket is a must. To recreate the look, find in a punk-rock with leather, ripped stockings, studs and safely pins versus biker chic with zipped sleeves, quilting detailing and leather pants. Combat boots are extra.

Spring summer 2022 collections: Acne Studios,

Metallic trend

Metallic hues were prominent on most of runways where they were presented in the form of a silver mesh gown and a gold frock with sequins, slits, and chains. Designers convince to wear metallics during the day, not only as for evening wear. Maybe we should all be getting overdressed in metallic mesh during the post-pandemic period?

Spring summer 2022 collections: Versace, Dolce & Gabbana

Related Posts

  • Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 RunwaysShoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 RunwaysIf you happen to be looking to step up your wardrobe, shoes are the perfect territory to tread into first, and the spring / summer 2022 shoe trends offer diverse designs for this. Looking for some hot shoes? With this spring shoe trend guide you will always look fine, chic, and in-the-know! Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag TrendsFor many, a spanking new bag in their arms sounds like a good idea as a welcome note for the new season. The good news: there are plenty of options from the Spring/Summer 2022 collections to choose from. Here are the latest handbag trends you'll want to invest in to fully live the heat […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021Dropping temperatures mean makeup and especially lipstick shades getting deeper and our skin-care formulas getting richer, accommodating the drier climate. But fortunately, Fall / Winter 2021 has a lot to scoop on the season’s beauty trends to keep things fresh and exciting. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 5 Things You Can Purchase for Your Home To Prep for Summer 20225 Things You Can Purchase for Your Home To Prep for Summer 2022Maybe you are looking around your home or flat and thinking about updating its furniture and decor for an all-new look this summer. Start prepping now with these 5 things that you can purchase for your home for this coming summer of 2022. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • The Best Outfits For Mardi Gras CelebrationsThe Best Outfits For Mardi Gras CelebrationsAre you attending Mardi Gras this year? So then, one thing you should be thinking about is what to wear. Picking out the best clothes for the Mardi Gras celebration is easy. There is a wide range of choices you can buy online that best suit your interest. Read on to find out some of the […] Posted in Fashion
  • 5 Tips for Incorporating Face Masks to Your Daily Outfits5 Tips for Incorporating Face Masks to Your Daily OutfitsBecause of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the latest additions to a fashionista’s wardrobe these days is a nice face mask. And not just any will do; one that is sturdy, fits well, and filters properly in addition to being stylish and fashionable is the best face mask that one […] Posted in Health and Fitness
Previous post
How To Wear Denim On Denim Trend
Next post
5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends
You might also like
red strappy sandals
Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 Runways
2022-05-05
woman chain bag
5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends
2022-05-03
spring makeup trends
Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021
2021-12-15
})(jQuery)