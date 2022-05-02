Introducing the best fashion trends you need to know for spring and summer 2022. From high contrast vibrant colours and whites, to sensual underwear as outerwear separates, see all of the season’s top trends from high fashion runways.

Cut-outs

Once again, featherweight sheer fabrics (especially in white), daring cutouts, midriff-baring separates, and Angelina-inspired thigh-high slits are all the rage in spring and summer! The beauty of this trend lies in the elegance – sexy peekaboo designs are tasteful, feature the high level of modesty and show just a hint of skin. Lustworthy.

Spring Summer 2022 collections: Michael Kors, Zimmermann

Bold stripes

Easy to pull off at every budget, stripes make a huge comeback. Vertical, horizontal or even diagonal, there’s no way to avoid stripes in spring and summer 2022. For the all-American flair pair coloured stripes with 90s-inspired light denim, for summer-ready nautical-chic go for navy or white. Fashionistas, would you wear stripes head-to-toe?

Spring Summer 2022 collections: JW Anderson, Carolina Herrera

Vibrant colours

Colours pop in spring 2022 fashion. Beautifully bright rainbow hues are mixed and matched with neons. Honeysuckle pink, cheerful marigold or a pantone blue curacao? Why not, sky is the limit! Feeling adventurous? Dare to wear the hottest shade of the summer, neon yellow in a head-to-toe version.

Spring Summer 2022 collections: David Koma, Prada

Underwear as outerwear

The “underwear as outerwear” trend has been seen in spring 2022. Inspired with 1990s’, string tie pants, silk jammies, kimonos, sarongs and other types of underpinnings are all the way to white and pastel. Sheer minimalism.

Spring summer 2022 collections: Tom Ford, Michael Kors

Biker chic

Military (AKA combat) style gets reinvented for the season. Biker jacket is a must. To recreate the look, find inspiration in a punk-rock with leather, ripped stockings, studs and safely pins versus biker chic with zipped sleeves, quilting detailing and leather pants. Combat boots are extra.

Spring summer 2022 collections: Acne Studios, Miu Miu

Metallic trend

Metallic hues were prominent on most of runways where they were presented in the form of a silver mesh gown and a gold frock with sequins, slits, and chains. Designers convince to wear metallics during the day, not only as for evening wear. Maybe we should all be getting overdressed in metallic mesh during the post-pandemic period?

Spring summer 2022 collections: Versace, Dolce & Gabbana