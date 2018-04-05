Home  /  Summer Fashion  /  Crochet Pieces That Will Take Your Hippie Look To The Next Level
The modern crochet channeled on high-fashion runways (, Issey Miyake) in spring summer features a reinvented attitude to the attire straight from your grandma’s wardrobe. The natural appeal of crochet makes garments adorable and adds a touch of vintage inspiration. An intricate crocheted pattern skims the body and beautifully accents feminine curves so it is no wonder that A-listers like Kate Bosworth and Julia Restoin Roifeld could not resist it.

Crochet was especially propularised by who presented crochet dresses, underpinnings, and accessories on his spring fashion show. With crochet appearing on everything from dresses to swimsuits, handbags to shoes, and all that is in-between it is a sin not to have a single crocheted piece. Fortunately there’s no need to learn how to make crochet because designers have already done all the work for you.

ASOS Zibi Pearl and Crochet Blouse With Puff

LE PALM Crochet Insert Tie Front Palm Print Tassel Bikini Top

AX Paris Crochet Lace Midi Dress - Red

Dorina White Triangle Crochet Bikini Top - White

Liquorish Crochet Effect Beach Dress - White

London Rebel Crochet Lace Up Sneaker - White

Ax Paris Skater Dress With Crochet Top - Navy

Ax Paris Gray Crochet Chiffon Maxi Dress - Gray

Paper Dolls Plus Sequin Crochet Sleeve Pencil Dress - Cream

Club L Plus Crochet High Neck Detailed Dress With Long Sleeves


