The modern crochet channeled on high-fashion runways (Chanel, Issey Miyake) in spring summer features a reinvented attitude to the attire straight from your grandma’s wardrobe. The natural appeal of crochet makes garments adorable and adds a touch of vintage inspiration. An intricate crocheted pattern skims the body and beautifully accents feminine curves so it is no wonder that A-listers like Kate Bosworth and Julia Restoin Roifeld could not resist it.

Crochet was especially propularised by Karl Lagerfeld who presented crochet dresses, underpinnings, and accessories on his spring fashion show. With crochet appearing on everything from dresses to swimsuits, handbags to shoes, and all that is in-between it is a sin not to have a single crocheted piece. Fortunately there’s no need to learn how to make crochet because designers have already done all the work for you.