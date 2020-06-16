Featured Posts

16 Jun

Best Loungewear Styles You Can Try

by Gabi
Shopping
couple at home

In these times where most people are working from home, fashion is considered to be not so important because you need to be comfortable. There are clothes that you have had to reserve for the weekends, and now they are for the whole week. There might be a possibility that you will wear variations of the exact same thing again and again. Well, that is not so true. Being comfortable doesn’t mean to forgo your dressing standards. In the times of self-isolation and heightened anxiety, we all need something comfy to put on – yet chic to soothe our inner style-celeb. Sometimes a vibrant outfit or a smooth touch of bright lipstick boosts your mood while staying at home. Even if you are playing the best real money online casino games in your lounge, you will need something satisfying but comfortable at the same time.

It is nice to feel pulled together, even if you are not going anywhere. There are times when you might want to take a walk in the park or make a work video call, you will need to look good. Looking good is better, even for your wellbeing. There are some loungewear pieces that will give you confidence with the high preference of – Comfort.

Throw it On Dress

woman in a slip dress

We have said bye to winters, which was all about fleece as well as layers. However, it is right for you to have lightweight dresses in case the weather heats up, or you decided to play casino games at https://www.paripop.com/fr. A design like Lou & Grey Signaturesoft midi dress is perfect. The fabric of the dress is very soft, and it is ideal for just walking from your lounge to your bedroom. The dress is easy to put on and move all day long. Whether you need to attend office meetings on Zoom or a virtual coffee date, a little jewelry will give you the perfect required look.

Ultra-Wide-Leg Pants

woman doing tabata training

Most people usually love leggings, joggers, and yoga pants. Wide leg pants are useful because they are relaxed. Besides being relaxing, the pants will feel more pulled together. A beautiful top or even a t-shirt with wide pants makes you stand out. They are perfect for welcoming the summers and wearing them while working from home. Their super-cool flare and comfy touch make you feel flowing on the fashion runways. Style and comfort together – it’s a – Win-Win!

Slight Polished Tee

girl in a white t-shirt

There is a need for you to have a tee that looks a little more refined – with no frills – no fuss – just relaxed and carefree. The polished Tees are a step up for your loungewear game and can lift your isolated mood with the soft texture and subtle colors. A tee is a perfect and incredibly handy piece for 24 hours of comfort, especially when you are working from the couch. It is a duo treat of comfort and confidence for a person who is walking from their bedroom to the lounge.

Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Ahh, Jumpsuit – the great – is one of the best choices for dressing up with style without sacrificing your comfort. The best-handpicked choice, a jumpsuit, is the one-piece dish to fulfill your fashion-buds craving for every flavor. You get everything that is already done for you – no need for mix and match – there is no need to search your closet. There are some collections of the jumpsuits that are perfect for loungewear. Jumpsuits are very comfortable and are perfect for a person working from home.

Do tell us how are you managing your loungewear closet to have style, comfort, and confidence at one place in the time of WFH?

