Tik Tok is currently the most famous social media site right now. After all, people do not have much to do during this lockdown except for follow social media. And, once a challenge starts, the whole world will be participating in no time.

Currently, the world does not have anywhere to go, not getting a chance to get ready for a party. Isolation is making the moods dull and slow. People are finding niches so that they can show off their different moods, clothes, trends, and much more. To entertain all of us, Tik Tok is giving just the right platform to do so. Therefore, this article is going to be giving you some of the fun fashion challenges that you can find on the social media platform.

The Mirror Swipe Challenge

The mirror swipe challenge is one of the most popular trends on Tik Tok right now. You can kill your boring time by getting amused by this challenge. But you will need to have excellent editing skills in order to pull it off as it is more like a before and after footage. Other than that, it is the best way to bring out your fashionable alter ego.

In this challenge, you will have to act as if you are cleaning the mirror in your simple home attire. After a few swipes, the mirror will reflect a more fashionable you.

For some, this will only last for a few seconds to tease the viewer, but for some, it will be a complete transformation for the whole video. Also, you can spice it up by putting on different clothes and combining different looks for every swipe.

The Clothes Swap Challenge

This is for you to bring out a more fun side. Have you ever wondered what your husband would probably look like in your clothes? Then maybe you should try out this challenge.

The concept is that you will be changing clothes with whoever you will be partnering with for the video as soon as the light goes off. Then viewers will get a funny swap result after the light goes on. Maybe your female partner would carry your clothes even more beautifully than you. But being a male partner, how you'll find yourself in your female partner clothes? Swapping skinny partner clothes with a chubby partner, a tall partner clothes with a short partner – swapping challenge can end in engaging and exciting results.

The Shoe Challenge

Shoe challenge is the most popular and viral challenge on Tik Tok. In this, you have to change a different pair of shoes frequently, either with a completely new look or with something creative ideas. Some people are actually using Tik Tok to show off their shoe closet. You can show your talent by flipping the video, or this challenge will show someone jumping into the different pairs of shoes they own. For women, there is a challenge on the most worn, newest, most loved shoes, and so on. But you will surely get the best fashion trends awareness there is on both occasions.

There are several other Tik Tok challenges which people are enjoying these days. These viral Tik Tok challenges give you a chance to spend some time with a smile on your face and to refresh with different new looks while staying at home.

Which challenges do you like the most? Have you also made some Tik Tok challenge videos to show your friends and circle?