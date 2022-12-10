Featured Posts

10 Dec

Box Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In Now

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
Fall 2022 runways saw a lot of handbag trends, from textured fuzzy bags to top-handle bags and crescent bags to oversized/XXL bags. These buzzy new bag styles are cool, but some of them can be a little tricky to wear. The always-classic box bag (aka structured bag) has been revived along with them, and we are so thrilled to see it. The box bags for Fall 2022 are classic yet fresh, following modern shapes, vibrant color blocking, cool cut-outs, and more.

Also, the structured, solid box clutches with and without chains were spotted at Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and Khaite. As this year’s fashion has a more celebratory party vibe, these bags make great evening bags. Scroll below to see the most trending structured bags that cool girls are buzzing about.

DESIGN box clutch bag with plisse bow with detachable cross body stap in ivory-white

Ranging from small to large, sophisticated ivory-white to bright orange, the structural bag is the icon of designer box bags. Incredibly simple yet timeless this bag with plisse bow is a superb clutch you will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you for this elegant design.

box clutch bag with diamante trim detail in silver

This edgy -inspired box clutch from is constructed with a fold-over flap top and a rhinestone embellishment. This statement accessory is a wonderful choice for your next evening out or a special occasion.

Rains box bag micro in pink

If lollipop colours are in your element, you just can’t be indifferent to the micro box bag in bold pink. This cute bag shows wit and playful sophistication, the hallmarks of everything Rains. Utalitarian style goes chic.

DESIGN marble box clutch bag with detachable chain strap in yellow swirl

Carry the look of efortless chic wherever you go with this marble box bag from ASOS. It has a detachable, chain-accented strap that adds that special something you have been looking for.

French Connection chain strap mini box bag in cream-white

Seal the deal on sophisticated mystery with the charming, yet sassy appeal of the cream-white bag from French Connection. This head-turning accessory with a two-way zip fastening holds your wallet, keys, lipstick and personal technology. So excitingly feminine.

Essentially, purses are where form and function meet — and we are obsessed with all the structured bag trends for fall 2022. The box bag is one that’s sure to stand the test of time. This structured bag is ideal for anyone who loves timeless pieces or wants a bag guaranteed to outlast trends.

Strike up a look reminiscent of vintage Hollywood glamour with a major help of a trendy box bag! Does it prove it is chic to think inside the box?

