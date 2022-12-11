With chilly nights finally on the horizon, we all must have been planning to style our fall/winter outfits. To our real excitement, one of the hottest fashion colour trends in fall 2022 is shades of green, specifically teal. While pistachio and sage colors follow the lead and are ideal for those, who prefer a more subtle and delicate colour palette.

After searching the runways from the last two seasons, it’s pretty apparent that the buzz around bright colours has yet to reach peak saturation. Fashion editors predict a greater leaning toward teal hues when fresh off the runways of Milan, New York, London, and Paris. You will see this cool yet glamorous shade covering everything from lovely day dresses to dazzling evening wear, casual separates, and beyond.

Teal, a strong blue-toned green is one of the hottest Fall colours that will help you stand out from the black and gray crowd.

Urban Threads ruched satin mini dress in teal-blue

Show off shapely legs with this sexy dress from Urban Threads. The rich blue hue of the dress works in virtually any season, so your covetable curves will be turning heads at events all year long. Pair with demure black strappy sandals or glitter pumps to mirror the shiny fabric.

Public Desire Wide Fit Kalon heel sandals in teal satin-blue

Take a walk on the dreamy side with these divine sandals at your feet! The festive design from Public Desire is fasionable due to a couple of reasons: trendy ankle strap style, and sophisticated teal colour. A great complement to any low-key outfit, like for instance a timeless LBD.

Free People Arzel plunge mini dress in teal-green

This gorgeous Free People dress in teal-freen is a great piece for any casual event. Made of polyester, it is fashioned with a pleat design. Pair it with a chunky gold cuff bracelet, a smokey eye and an undone bun for an instant glamour.

Vans Alpine rays sunglasses in deep teal blue-green

Protect your eyes in Fall style! Oversized and oh-so-flirty, this pair of teal sunglasses from Vans has a playful silhouette and gorgeous gradient UV lenses. Its pretty and polished temples are there to add contrast and extra durability.

ASOS DESIGN pop suit pants in teal-Green

This trend-right piece from ASOS will accompany you on time of your life. Its bell bottom design will remind you of the 70s chic. Fun, hip, and of the moment it is sure to be your trusted resource for everyday chic style.

As a colour with a wide range of hues and shades, teal can tend toward bluer or greener hues when paired with certain colours, but they are all beautiful on their own. You can mix it up with a contrasting hue of beige or opt for a monochromatic teal ensemble; limitless colour options go with teal and form a special relationship that wonderfully makes perfect sense. The vast versatility of this shade can spice up just about anything, from staple to statement pieces, making it a worthwhile long-term investment.