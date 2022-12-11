Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
11 Dec

Teal Is a Fall Shade You Need In Your Closet

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
fall bag

With chilly nights finally on the horizon, we all must have been planning to style our fall/winter outfits. To our real excitement, one of the hottest colour trends in fall 2022 is shades of green, specifically teal. While pistachio and sage colors follow the lead and are ideal for those, who prefer a more subtle and delicate colour palette.

After searching the runways from the last two seasons, it’s pretty apparent that the buzz around bright colours has yet to reach peak saturation. editors predict a greater leaning toward teal hues when fresh off the runways of Milan, New York, London, and Paris. You will see this cool yet glamorous shade covering everything from lovely day dresses to dazzling evening wear, casual separates, and beyond.

Teal, a strong blue-toned green is one of the hottest Fall colours that will help you stand out from the black and gray crowd.

Urban Threads ruched satin mini dress in teal-blue

Show off shapely legs with this sexy dress from Urban Threads. The rich blue hue of the dress works in virtually any season, so your covetable curves will be turning heads at events all year long. Pair with demure black strappy sandals or glitter pumps to mirror the shiny fabric.

Public Desire Wide Fit Kalon heel sandals in teal satin-blue

Take a walk on the dreamy side with these divine sandals at your feet! The festive design from Public Desire is fasionable due to a couple of reasons: trendy ankle strap style, and sophisticated teal colour. A great complement to any low-key outfit, like for instance a timeless LBD.

Free People Arzel plunge mini dress in teal-green

This gorgeous Free People dress in teal-freen is a great piece for any casual event. Made of polyester, it is fashioned with a pleat design. Pair it with a chunky gold cuff bracelet, a smokey eye and an undone bun for an instant glamour.

Vans Alpine rays sunglasses in deep teal blue-green

Protect your eyes in Fall style! Oversized and oh-so-flirty, this pair of teal sunglasses from Vans has a playful silhouette and gorgeous gradient UV lenses. Its pretty and polished temples are there to add contrast and extra durability.

DESIGN pop suit pants in teal-Green

This trend-right piece from will accompany you on time of your life. Its bell bottom design will remind you of the 70s chic. Fun, hip, and of the moment it is sure to be your trusted resource for everyday chic style.

As a colour with a wide range of hues and shades, teal can tend toward bluer or greener hues when paired with certain colours, but they are all beautiful on their own. You can mix it up with a contrasting hue of beige or opt for a monochromatic teal ensemble; limitless colour options go with teal and form a special relationship that wonderfully makes perfect sense. The vast versatility of this shade can spice up just about anything, from staple to statement pieces, making it a worthwhile long-term investment.

Related Posts

  • Box Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In NowBox Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In NowThe structural retro-inspired silhouette of a lady-like box bag has been topping the hit list among numerous celebrities. Check out the simple yet timeless and elegant editor's picks from Celine, Marc Jacobs, D&G, and House of Harlow. You'll fall in love with this high quality […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Toughen Up Your Look With A Studded BagToughen Up Your Look With A Studded BagEveryone's wearing studded bags. The sparkly and shiny studded bags are perfect for lifting the cold, darkening days. They can also accessorize your dresses like sequin dresses and metallic skirts for all the festive occasions later in the season. Something about adding studs brings […] Posted in Fall Fashion
  • Top Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesFashionistas around the world drool over the new must-have items and trends in and accessories. This time designers give us a hope for the next, very sophisticated and ladylike season. There’s no compromise in fashion these days – London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Combat Boots Will Show Your Tough-Girl SideCombat Boots Will Show Your Tough-Girl SideShow your tough-girl side with a pair of stylish, versatile and totally comfy combat boots! Look to who sports this trend impeccably - she was recently seen in LA in a trendy biker jacket and a pair of tough enough Balenciaga boots. Posted in Shoes
  • Shoe Trends Straight From The Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 RunwaysShoe Trends Straight From The Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 RunwaysGet ready to wow in the hottest trends of the season. If you happen to be looking to step up your wardrobe, shoes are the perfect territory to tread into first, and the fall 2022 / winter 2023 shoe trends offer diverse designs for this. What are the on-trend shoes and boots in fall / […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • What to Wear to a Christmas Party? Top Outfit IdeasWhat to Wear to a Christmas Party? Top Outfit IdeasYour office Christmas party is a great official event to dress up for. But it's not always easy to decide on what to wear. Sparkle just as brightly as the holiday lights in festive pieces made for celebrating the season. Posted in Shopping
Previous post
Box Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In Now
You might also like
structured bag
Box Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In Now
2022-12-10
studded bag
Toughen Up Your Look With A Studded Bag
2022-11-28
woman in fall
Top Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-Haves
2022-11-08