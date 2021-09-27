Featured Posts

27 Sep

Burgundy Accessories Drink Up The Beautiful Shade For Fall

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
burgundy in fashion

According to the fall trend reports, burgundy wins the scoring title of the colour of the season. Bidding a goodbye to bright colours of summer, ‘this Fall’s new black’ also known as oxblood, maroon, and wine was sent down the numerous runways taking a modern stance on elegant attire.

The warm, rich hue that gives this season a rustic touch is present in:

  • clothing – for example it was seen in who successfully paired matte and glossy burgundy pieces like pumps and a leather coat
  • makeup – especially at Viktor & Rolf where makeup artist created the wet-look burgundy lip, the trend widely followed by various celebrities including Camilla Belle and Emma Stone
  • accessories – as seen in who nailed total burgundy look mixing a flirty burgundy fur coat with matching maroon fall accessories including ankle boots and a wide belt

The trend translates well to accessories. No wonder a burgundy bag, a hat, gloves or pumps are the easiest way to recreate the look as seen on the runway. Oh, and they add this gorgeous pop of colour. Ladies, may I present 4 selected accessories that drink up the beautiful new shade for Fall!

Rebecca Minkoff top handle moc croc shoulder bag in burgundy-Purple

The latest addition to the family and a key accessory for the Fall collection, the top handle bag is a classic yet sophisticated accessory. Featured in burgundy-purple, the moc croc shoulder bag is probably the most fashion-forward choice.

Topshop loafers in burgundy-Red

Your style will be ready to strike at any moment with the exquisitely elegant burgundy-red loafers from . Perfect for pairing with cropped pants these sleek loafers add an accent of refined elegance, while keeping your feet warm and protected.

Rebecca Minkoff zip through backpack in burgundy-Purple

From iconic elegance to collegiate style, this rich-hued Rebecca Minkoff backpack in burgundy-purple will top off many different autumnal ensembles. Polished with an unexpected zip through, it is the perfect profusion of dapper-meets-demure. Pair with -inspired cropped pants and a coloured fur coat as seen on the streets.

Stradivarius zip side heeled boot in burgundy-Red

With the holiday season around the corner, it is high time to get your festive shoes ready! Think about the rich burgundy hue that adds trend-right stylish depth to the elegant round toe silhouette. I’m talking about the timeless Stradivarius zip side heeled boot in burgundy-red, finished with an block heel and a metallic zip.

Get to know the colour to carry. Rich shades of wine, oxblood and merlot will take you into fall and beyond – offset yours against white, gry and camel for maximum appeal.

