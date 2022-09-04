Fashion Week is currently taking center stage. Many celebrities and fashionistas from different parts of the world are taking part in fashion extravaganzas. See what fall fashion accessories they brought to London, Milan, New York and Paris to amp up the autumnal attitude.

Chain strap bag

If your desired Fall / Winter bag look leans toward classic, you will have no problems achieving this with a trendy chain strap bag. Sophisticated and structured, the long-handled bag is the secret weapon of the hands-free accessories. The on-trend chain detail promises to add style to your fall wardrobe. The look is a little bit Chanel-inspired but comes in all different forms of bags. During the Fashion Week, bloggers chose mostly mini and medium bags that were just big enough to hold all the essentials.

Animal print accessories

Animal prints are no longer considered trashy and a bunch of greatest celebrities and fashionistas themselves prove it. Did you know that even the ever stylish Victoria Beckham was recently seen in a Balmain leopard print leopard-print ponyskin skirt while visiting her new store at the 36 Dover Street Mayfair, London? Take a cue from both Posh and Scary Spice and wear leopard print fall fashion accessories! If you do not like to stand out from the crowd, wear an animal print of your choice in the more secure version. I am talking about animal print accessories especially in the form of handbags, boots, belts and everything that transportms your look instantly.

Brogues

Borrow from the boys and and update your flats to brogues, Oxford shoes and loafers. They are generally kinds of menswear-inspired footwear we have seen all over the runways. The fine stitched detailing makes this shoe style different than any other. Brogues scream class, confidence, and sex appeal. They are a great alternative to the dress shoe but they rival them in comfort. This fall, wear brogues with this season’s 60s-inspired mini dresses.

Fedora

Ladylike fashion accessories temper sharp silhouettes of mannish tailoring, so prominent in Fall collections. A hat over the hair is stylists’ favourite way to survive a bad hair day. Celebrities on the other hand, wear hats when they want to disguise themselves. This is why hats are used promimently in celebrity airport style. Fashionistas know that layering is a great way to be stay trendy. During the Milan Fashion Week, bloggers wore hats with chunky scarves, oversized sunglasses and ripped jeans. Not only does the addition of a hat add on to the casual outfit but it makes more sense to cover up fashionably for the chilly winds expected in the fall.

Fringe accessories

Fringe trend is so hot right now! The best fringe looks were showcased at Michael Kors who mastered clever pairing of fringed pieces and Aran knits. The other look combined Wild West influences with sophisticated 1970s. Whichever look you choose, use fringe in your warm and cozy looks to add a little fun and boho-flair. The most popular fringe offerings from the runway featured skirts and bags. However, the best street styles are still very much about fringe boots. Although I have not recently seen any fringe boot on the runway, it is still a popular footwear type juding from what fashion bloggers are wearing.

From New York and London to Milan and Paris, fashion is ready to bend over torwards new season. Which accessory trend is your favourite?