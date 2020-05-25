Celebrities are a lot of people’s role models, whether they are established as music artists, football players, real money casinos NZ players, or in any other field. Someone somewhere looks up to those people. Moreover, celebrities are their own built advertising machines and make an impressive impact on the masses being INFLUENCER. Many exclusive brands are moving towards influencing celebs marketing and working with luxury influencers. That is why most of the celebs venture into different things just so that they can create a name for themselves and their luxury and hi-fi brands easily. With individually or in partnerships, some celebrities have managed to build a name in the fashion industry by creating their brands and clothing lines. We are going to talk about stars with successful clothing lines.

SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is a famous actor known for her role in Sex and the City. However, acting is not all that this fashionista is known for. This renowned celeb has more than her fair share of the camera industry. She is well known in the fashion world as an icon, and yes – she owns a stiletto empire too! With the help of Net-a-Porter, the lady started her clothing line called SJP. The extravagant styles and luxury textiles of SJP redefine fashion to dominate the fashion industry. If you are a sucker for shoes, head-on, and check out SJP collection.

Kardashian Kids

We all know the Kardashian family from their famous reality tv show "keeping up with the Kardashians." Once the sisters began to become mothers, they decided to start their kids' wear line. This is a new line for kids. The liner has an Instagram account, and the clothes are available in many shops' in the US. Every season, Kardashian Kids come up with even more cute and adorable styles. From cozy caps and cuddle blankets to a more stylish and attractive two-piece set, jackets, dresses, and a lot more. This celeb brand is busy in receiving an overwhelming response every day.

Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson is a successful singer that has also succeeded in the fashion industry. Her fashion line is a combination of everything from shoes, accessories, and jewelry to fragrances. Jessica Simpson collection is one of the most successful celebrity lines since it was launched in 2006. When it was launched, it was merely a shoe collaboration with Vince Camuto, Nine West Co-founder. An interesting fact is that Jessica has raised her brand name to top-selling celebrity clothing domain – wow. It’s so grown now that she is running 22 licensing extensions of her brand name. You can one-step shop from trendy shoes, handbags, sunglasses to statement jewelry and accessories, and uplift your fashion standards.

Fenty By Rihanna

One of the most amazing voices in the music industry is Rihanna, so her brand FENTY is – we see you’re well aware that she has also started her line of products. Fenty has got embracing response and popularity because of its inspirational items, which are always beyond the traditional fashion boundaries. Rihanna, in partnership with Puma, created her line of shoes that are in her style. The shoe line includes everything from stilettos, casual sneakers as well as sleep-on. Now you can find Fenty for bold statement articles of sunglasses, clothing, tracksuits, beauty products, and other things. It has also become a successful brand.

All these celebs charismatic personalities can connect their loyal followers to a brand – it could also be their personal one. Have you ever tried such classy items to satisfy your desire for wearing leading fashion tags?