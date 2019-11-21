Featured Posts

21 Nov

What Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It Now

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
argan oil and cosmetics

Keeping Healthy

There are a lot of natural supplements that can make your body healthy. Do you want to be at your zenith in body and mind? You’ll need to do a minimum of three things. You’ll need to eat the right foods, you’ll need to exercise regularly, and you’ll need to keep your mind balanced. Fully flourishing requires healthy living, so don’t ignore technology impact.

If you spend too much time online, that’s psychologically bad for you. It’ll impact mental health. But just as this unexpected feature of activity can have an impact on you, there are additional things you can do for your body which makes it more healthy beyond simply exercising it and feeding it. For example: did you know your skin is actually an organ?

It’s true—many don’t realize this, and many don’t treat it properly. A lot of people like to just walk in the sunshine, not considering the harmful effects of UV rays. Well, there are supplements out there that strengthen skin and can be absorbed into the body. Certain lotions are great, but a natural compound many don’t consider is argan oil.

Health Benefits Of Argan Oil

argan oil

Argan oil is a compound that comes from the nuts of the argan tree. It’s got essential nutrients for your body, such as oleic and linoleic acid. These compounds are essentially healthy fats—some of the same are found in olive oil. Oleic acid specifically is well known for what it can do for your heart.

Argan oil also has a lot of vitamin E, which is essential for the health of your skin; but not just your skin. Your hair and your eyes also flourish with vitamin E, and there are some antioxidant properties to consider in this regard as well.

While we’re on antioxidant properties, it turns out that argan oil additionally has anti-inflammatory properties owing to varying “phenolic” compounds found in the substance. Tocopherol is in argan oil, and it’s fat-soluble. Tocopherol reduces the negative impact of free radicals.

Some other health supplements that are trending right now, and natural components of argan oil, are CoQ10, melatonin, and sterols of the plant variety. These also have excellent antioxidant effects on the human body. There’s additional research that suggests argan oil on the skin can cut down inflammation from a bug bite, infection, or other injury.

Scientific Argan Oil Breakthroughs

argan

Something many don’t realize about argan oil is that it can help reduce instances of diabetes. Argan oil cuts down the body’s resistance to insulin.

Now, you can’t avoid a good diet if you’re diabetic, but adding argan oil into your health regimen can make it easier for your body to absorb proper nutrients. This breakthrough regards testing on mice, so as yet it hasn’t fully been verified among humans.
Polyphenols in argan oil have been observed to inhibit prostate cancer cell growth up to 50% as compared with a control group. There have also been observances of vitamin E reducing colon and breast cancer cell growth. It’s the vitamin E that has an anticancer property here.

Exploring Natural Health Benefits Of Argan Oil

two bottles with oil

The truth is, there’s much to recommend argan oil supplementation on your skin, and the benefits don’t stop there. It’s a product commonly used in hair to both beautify it, set it, and keep the scalp healthy.

If you’ve never considered using argan oil before, you might check out this Argan Oil Shop to see the varying products available, and determine if they might be worth your while. Natural compounds are the best way to give your body what ammunition it needs to be at fullest flourish. Argan oil is a prime example.


