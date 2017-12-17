A great outfit is based on two things – the clothes themselves, and the accessories that make the outfit complete. This is one of the reasons why fine jewellery is the perfect gift for most women. To help you find great gift ideas for your mother, finacee, wife, girlfriend or just that special woman in your life, we have hand-picked a few pieces that will always work as a Christmas gift. Just remember to get your Christmas jewellery gifts with beautiful gift wrap!

Monogrammed charms

Remember when name necklaces and rings were so popular? Everyone had to have one. Nowadays, monogrammed or initial charms and pendants are more than enough of a personalized statement in jewellery. Look for Christmas jewellery pieces with simple, yet elegant initial charms in sterling silver and rose gold, which is becoming my new favourite colour for fine jewellery. I am pretty sure that your mother or sister will love this subtle hint of pink.

Cross

Another safe Christmas jewellery trend, both in costume and fine jewelry. These subtle, elegant pieces are timeless, much like the anchor/sailor trend, but unlike studs and spikes that will likely go out of style a lot sooner. Crosses are not usually overbearing or chunky, so cross necklaces and bracelets tend to look great layered or stacked with other pieces. Besides, what other Catholic symbol would better correspond with Christmas?

Watch

Stumped on what to get your special woman for Christmas this year? You can never go wrong with a beautiful new watch! From Stainless Steel to Black Out watches, the women’s luxury watch market has every stunning design to fit girls who are sporty to women who love style and class. Many women stopped buying watches ever since they got a cell phone to tell time, but watches are still great accessories. Some even double as bracelets. Here are a few great Christmas watches I found on the web, for those who like to splurge and those who like to save: Christmas Gift Guide: Watches For Every Family Member

Engagement ring

It is almost Christmas season, and in honor of that I would like to feature some beautiful engagement rings. Why? The online survey has proved that Christmas Eve is the most popular date of the year to propose! Girls, get some ideas and share with your men your fave picks from the classic princess cut to heart shaped, pear shaped, cushion cut and more. What styles are your favourite? Men, take advantage of this engagement ring guide from jewellery experts: 5 Engagement Ring Styles She Will Love