Nail Art is a big trend right now. Almost anything goes for nails, from animal prints, to glitter, splattered nails, stripes, and more! Pinterest, Flickr and Tumblr are just flooding with inspiring and awesome Christmas nail designs so here is the top of the coolest ones I found! Let me know if you have tried some designs of your own.

It’s all about glitter and sparkle

Christmas nail designs give the chance to experiment with different nail techniques and nail polish colours. Most designs are glittery and sparkly which is typical for this part of the year. This means that you can ditch your high-maintenance matte nail polish just for Christmas and dig into your wardrobe for Christmas-inspired nail polish colours.

Christmas nail colours to try

The most beautiful colours that often appear in Christmas nail art are connected with the tradition. Your nails can be as green as a Christmas tree, as silver as angel’s hair or as red as Santa Clause’s outfit. If your nail style leans torwards classic, you will go for one colour on all your nails. Or at least most of them, because the idea of making your ring finger stand out is getting more and more popular. Just add glitter to one of your nails and you have got an updated version of this year’s popular nail craze.

Christmas art on your nails

Christmas tradition abounds with many symbols such as stars, snow men, reindeers, bells, snowflakes, just to name a few. Each of them can inspire you to create a unique Christmas nail design of your choice. Just paint your nails in your favourite nails polish colour and once it goes dry, decorate your nails with Christmas stickers, ornaments or decals. Those of you who have both imagination and precision can paint these motifs on their own.

Red takes the center stage

On Christmas, there are basically a few leading colours: red, white, green, gold etc. Surely, you can mix them all together, but if you want to achieve a more fashionable look, stick to the red and white combo. Actually most Christmas nail pictures on Pinterest are based on red and white. The favourite look? Let me show you the easy tutorial. Paint your nails in a glittery red nail polish and add some snowflake stickers. You can experiment with both glittery and matte nail colours, or you can paint your whole nail or just the nail tip. All shapes are permitted, however, classic square nails will get your nail design exposed. Fashionistas are welcome to experiment with stiletto nails which are the trendiest.

Your Christmas nails can look like candles too…

…or mix every Christmas nail design that comes to your mind!