Ah, the holidays… the days when the snow begins to fall, gifts are exchanged between friends, and people come together for celebrations and fellowship. The holidays have a certain magic about them that can’t easily be replicated, but all this merry wonderment comes with a major problem for many women – the wardrobe issue.
A great holiday outfit is based on two things – the clothes themselves, and the accessories that make your outfit whole. Use this guide to make sure that you’re the best dressed at all of your events.
The Holiday Office Party
Sounds like a plain outfit, right? Well, if you add the right jewelry, this simple all-purpose outfit can become the best choice for any office party. Adding a festive pin, or wearing a pair of elegant diamond earrings is a good way to make your outfit pop while still keeping things classy. Silver bracelets are also a great choice for ladies who want to show off a festive manicure.
Christmas With The In-Laws
With in-laws who are more laid back, it’s alright to wear jeans and a favorite sweater. A gold necklace with ruby or garnet accents might be a good way to dress up jeans without making the outfit appear too ornate for an otherwise casual get together.
Glammed Up For A Real Formal Occasion
For jewelry fans, this is the best possible time in the year to experiment with different looks. Go for diamond or crystal necklaces that can accentuate a plunging neckline. Try to find hair sticks for your updo that have gem accents on them. Chandelier earrings can help bring out that new hairstyle, and also help keep that outfit runway chic.
However, it’s worth noting that you should avoid the faux pas of looking like you are “trying too hard.” The key to making sure that the accessories you choose help you look elegant without looking garish is to keep a limit on how much bling you wear. Choose a necklace or a bracelet – not both. Don’t wear more than two rings on your fingers.
Club Night Out
In terms of jewelry and accessories, earrings and bangles can go a long way. This year, chandelier earrings and hoop earrings are both making a comeback, so pick up a pair before you head out a long way. Adding bangles to your outfit is a great way to complete a fun outfit without having to splurge too much. Lastly, wearing a toe ring or a simple silver ring on your finger can also help put together a funky but fun outfit that will have heads turning.
A Last Note
As a general rule of thumb, if you are looking for a great outfit to wear for the holidays, you should look for accessories and clothes that you can wear in months other than December. This way, the clothes that you pick will be more than just a holiday outfit – they will be investments in your personal style. True style is timelessly breathtaking, and should be effortless, so make sure you choose the accessories that will stay fashionable forever.