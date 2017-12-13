Home  /  Celebrity Style  /  How to Dress Like Your Favourite Celebrity
Celebrity Style

How to Dress Like Your Favourite Celebrity

woman with shopping bags

Whether you’re trawling through the latest glossy magazine, you’re watching your favourite reality show or you’re looking online for some savvy fashion advice, you’re always going to come across almost-perfect celebrities who seem to get their look right every time.

But can you recreate this look at home – and without spending a fortune on designer brands and high-end labels that only celebs can afford?

Yes, you can! And we’re here to tell you how. Below, you’ll find some of the latest celeb looks, why they’ve worked and how you can recreate them for less, including advice for a variety of different occasions.

Achieving the Classy ‘English Rose’ Look

model in red designer thighs

One celebrity that’s constantly admired for her great (and demure) dress sense is Emma Watson, aka, the English Rose. She always boasts a chic, classic style that looks effortless, elegant and downright stunning. And thankfully, this is one of the easiest looks to achieve yourself.

From a pair of smart trousers teamed with a floating white blouse for smart-casual occasions to a standout cocktail dress in your favourite colour, steal Emma’s style by opting for a polished, preppy look wherever you go.

Another celebrity who’s perfect for getting style advice from (if you’re looking for this classic look) is Kate Middleton. Often seen wearing long, flowing dresses and smart heels, she is the queen of sophistication and glamour. And we can’t wait to see how Meghan Markle adds her own twist to these types of outfits as well!

Nailing the ‘Au Naturel’ Look

If you’re not a fan of getting dressed up to the nines every time you walk out of the door, don’t worry. There are plenty of celebs who effortlessly take on the ‘girl next door’ look – including Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Anniston, Cameron Diaz and even Audrey Hepburn.

To recreate this understated yet gorgeous look at home, kit out your wardrobe with those all-important essentials, such as sweatshirts, casual t-shirts, knitted jumpers, vests, jeans, canvas trainers and simple stud earrings. Then, bring this look to life by adding a bit of personality. You could this by introducing a pop of colour, an on-trend top, some statement accessories or well-groomed nails.

Standing Out from the Crowd

woman shopping heels

Always admire how carefree celebrities seem to be, even when they’re wearing something quite outlandish? Well, there are ways you can achieve this look, too, and without looking like you’ve got dressed in the dark!

Whilst celebrities can get away with some shocking styles, you will need to consider the occasion and venue you’re going to before you walk out of the door. Unlike Lady Gaga who has graced the red carpet wearing a whole host of bizarre get-ups (let’s face it, no one will ever forget that meat dress moment!), the chances are you’re not going to get the reaction you wanted if you try to recreate some of these otherworldly styles yourself. However, you can opt for that bohemian, standout look that many celebrities opt for – you just need to channel your inner Beyoncé.

For a trip to the shops, opt for a pair of jeans, a white coat and a vibrant pair of high heels; for a night out, try a wraparound dress with chic strappy sandals; and for a casual date, team a funky skirt with a cropped t-shirt and simple shoes. The beauty of Beyoncé’s style is that you can mix and match a variety of items to create new looks all the time. She’s the queen of looking unique but without looking off-the-wall.

Dressing for the Occasion

girl in black party shoes

Finally, if you’re attending a special occasion and you want to turn heads as you walk in the room, there are some celebrity styles that can help with that, too. All you need to do is take inspiration from the location you’re heading to before putting your own personal stamp on your outfit.

For example, many celebrities love a game of bingo, including Kate Moss, Cristiano Ronaldo, Catherine Zeta Jones and even Prince William. Not only do they love the thrill of the game but it also gives them the chance to get dressed up and enjoy a night out with friends.

To achieve the perfect look for a night at the bingo, or any similar occasion, go smart-casual with your choices, opting for a smart pair of jeans with a top and heels or a cute dress with tights and boots, this way you should at ease, leaving you with a great chance of winning some money at the bingo hall. Or, if you really want to make your mark, you could take some inspiration from Katy Perry’s casino outfit – a sequined red dress adorned with fluffy dice!

The best bit about this outfit wasn’t just the fact it stood out from the crowd but that she still managed to ooze elegance and style in it, too. Due to the figure-hugging style of the dress and its vibrant red colour, it looked like something she could walk down the red carpet in, and then the red dice just added a fun, quirky twist that made sure she got noticed, and for all the right reasons!

As you can see, dressing like your favourite celebrity need not be hard. Instead, you just need to take their style, recreate it with the clothes you have in your wardrobe and add your own twist to create a look that’s unique to you and your personality.


