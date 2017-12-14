Home  /  Shopping  /  How To Save Money When Ordering Clothes Online
How To Save Money When Ordering Clothes Online

It’s a well-known fact that most of us probably spend a little too much for the convenience of ordering online. From utilising next day delivery so we don’t have to spend our lunch break trawling around busy stores, to grabbing those sale items online before they can be stolen from the racks in front of our eyes, online shopping for clothing is becoming an increasing common occasion. Nevertheless, shopping online can be expensive, but luckily there are ways to save us a bit of cash. While you can pick up wizzcash loans in the case of a financial emergency, we’ve pulled together some top money saving tips when ordering clothes online!

Buy The Things You Need At The Right Time

Did you know that certain months have the best savings for certain clothing items? If you didn’t, now you do! In fact, time.com even made a month by month guide of when to buy all of the essentials you could need. If you need some winter accessories, buy them in February for the following winter. Running shoes are a steal in March, July is the best time for swimwear and other summer clothing is best bought in August! The list is endless, so make sure you take a look around yourself if you’ve needed something specific, or are just, you know, curious.  

Go Second Hand Where You Can

While second hand clothing might not sound like a shoppers dream, it can actually be a great way to save money. Of course, there are thrift stores and charity shops on the high street, but were you aware you could buy second hand clothing online too? Oxfam have an online store, swap.com make it simple to get one shipment even from a whole range of sellers, and the ASOS Marketplace offer customers the chance to nab a few vintage pieces as well as other items from over a thousand boutiques. Of course, you have eBay too and despite all of the horror stories you might here, more people have successful purchases than those who don’t!

Shop Around

If there’s something in particular that you want, make sure you shop around. It can seem a little tedious jumping from site to site, digging through hundreds of items to find something similar to the original piece you wanted, but often you can find a better garment for half of the price or better – especially where designer labels are concerned. The likes of and New Look often have copies of some of the catwalks most popular styles every year, so it’s worth having a look to see what you can come across. Besides, some stores will have sales when others don’t so the little extra time searching could save you enough money to buy more.

Abandon Your Shopping Cart

Okay, so hear us out on this one. We don’t mean abandon your shopping cart for good (though let’s be real, that’s the best way to save money!) but what we mean instead is to step back from your shopping cart, and wait. A lot of stores will send you emails (provided you’ve signed in using it!) asking you to come back and check out, often with discounts included! You can get 10% or so off of a lot of orders, or even be offered free shipping just because you’ve stepped back and haven’t ordered straight away! Patience really is a virtue.

Look For Coupon Codes

Couponing is a great way to save a few pennies, and you’ll almost always find a coupon code somewhere. If you think about the size of the worldwide web (hint: worldwide) and the millions of sites that are available on it, there’s likely to be a coupon somewhere in amongst them that works, and can save you cash. We aren’t expecting you to sift through every one of the million websites, but a quick Google search could bring you to a deal you weren’t aware was on! Equally, signing up for newsletters can get you coupon codes too. Retailers often do ‘members only’ deals, and the only requirement to be a member is to sign up for their mailing list – in other words, you’ll be saving money all just for entering your email into a little box.

Whether you want a new dress for the party season, or you need a new pair of jeans after yours have worn down, clothes shopping online doesn’t need to be overly expensive. With a little patience and some Google skills, you could find deals, sales and coupons galore – why not give it a shot?


