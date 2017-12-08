It comes every year, but Christmas never seems to get easier to shop for. To make your holiday shopping experience easier, we’re suggesting three gifts that are sure to be on top of everyone’s wish list. We’ve narrowed our guide down by personality type so you can pick a present that tailors to everyone’s tastes.

For the Traveler

High Definition Dash Cam. Grab a Hi-Def camera that affixes to a dashboard to ensure every memorable moment is captured during his or her next road trip.

Travel Cord Organizer. Nothing is more annoying than tangled cords, especially on the road. Get them an organizer to keep their cables neat during their travels.

Map Décor. If they’ve travelled all over, consider getting them a scratch-off map that doubles as an art piece and bragging right.

For the Thrill-seeker

Hydro Flask. Head over to Hydro Flask for an insulated, durable thermos he or she can carry water in during their adventures.

Virtual Reality (VR) Headset. Give the thrill of VR with a headset they can connect to their phone to be transported to other realms.

Consider gifting them an experience with a Groupon certificate they can redeem and apply toward endless options of adventures.

For the Tech Enthusiast

Smartphone Camera Lens Kit. Any photography buff will appreciate this kit that turns any smartphone into a professional-grade camera.

Bluetooth Tracking Tag. The perfect present for someone who always misplaces their phone, keys, or wallet, this gadget uses Bluetooth technology to track down its attached item.

Amazon Alexa. This voice-command virtual assistant makes a great addition to any tech enthusiast’s home.

For the Fashion Forward

Celebrity Cosmetics. For the trendy beauty guru, pick up a gift set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna or a lip kit by Kylie Jenner they’re sure to appreciate.

Designer Wallet. A classic leather wallet is a great gift for both men and women who appreciate appearances but whose style you can’t quite pin down.

Personalized Money Clip. If you’re shopping for him, pick up a personalized money clip that will allow him to stylishly store his bills.

For the Sports Aficionado

Portable Ping Pong. If he or she is a wizard at table tennis, gift them an easy-to-transport kit that lets them take their competitive matches on the go.

Customized Golf Balls. For the golfer in your life, pick up a set of custom golf balls they can show off at their next tee time.

Fan Memorabilia. No matter what sport they love, you can never go wrong with memorabilia from their favorite team.

For the Bookworm

Decorative Bookends. For bookshelves in disarray, pick out a decorative set of bookends to upgrade their display.

Fountain Pen. If they like to read, chances are they enjoy writing too, or can at least appreciate the calligraphy reminiscent of manuscripts. Gift them an elegant fountain pen they can display on their desk.

Coffee Maker. What’s a good read without a warm cup of coffee? Get your bookworm a Nespresso to complement their favorite pastime.

For the Comedian

Funny Socks. Grab a pair of silly socks that your recipient can show off. Pick out an eclectic design or opt for a pair that sports humorous text.

Festive Fun. If you’re looking for a festive present, get an ugly Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves that they can wear to draw laughs all holiday season long.

Inflatable Raft. It may be cold now, but a funny, inflatable raft will get plenty of use in the warmer months and will have them looking forward to better weather.

For the Culinary Lovers

Knife Set. Refined cutlery is an exquisite gift choice for any aspiring chef.

Indoor Grill. Smokeless indoor grills are great for those whose passion for barbeque exceeds their space capacity, or for those who want to grill in the winter without bearing the cold.

Standing Mixer. A stunning mixer can be left on display atop counters and will better the life of any baker.

For the Party Animals