Metallic trend certainly made an impact with shiny textures and iridescent fabrics being a hit on the runway. From shiny dresses to lustrous bags and shoes, the metallic trend gives your outfit a shot of glamour, and it is the perfect way to get noticed.

Metallics in party dresses

The liquid metallic trend gains more popularity in the end of the year when most of us choose Christmas and New Year’s Eve cocktail dresses. Metallic dresses are the perfect alternative to sequins for the party season. They are not overwhelming but still cinch the ultimate in evening glamour.

Whether you are looking for the last minute party saviour, muted, brushed and lacquered metallics are what to wear right now. From Nicole Scherzinger to Jennifer Lawrence, take your cue from the shining lights of the red carpet! Never ones to be outshone, our favourite celebrities have taken notice of the new trends emerging at the international collections and are embracing metallics ahead of next spring.

Metallics in everyday wear

Not only this season’s best party looks are dripped with liquid shine but also everyday and workwear outfits. The A-listers are bringing metallics even to the airport and inject everyday wear with a shot of glitz. Some time ago, Victoria Beckham arrived in London wearing a loose-fitting top and cardigan duo, showing us just how to bring the versatile and chic trend into the daytime wardrobe.

In 2014, fashion designers find inspiration in 1960s midi skirts and elbow-length blazers. Metallic fabrics add modern sophistication and ladylike satchels complete this retro-inspired look. Check out Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, House of Holland and Thierry Mugler’s fashion shows to get insight on that matter.