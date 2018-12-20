Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
20 Dec

Metallic Trend On The Red Carpet and Runways

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman wearing sequin dress

Metallic trend certainly made an impact with shiny textures and iridescent fabrics being a hit on the runway. From shiny dresses to lustrous bags and shoes, the metallic trend gives your outfit a shot of glamour, and it is the perfect way to get noticed.

Metallics in party dresses

The liquid metallic trend gains more popularity in the end of the year when most of us choose and New Year’s Eve cocktail dresses. Metallic dresses are the perfect alternative to sequins for the party season. They are not overwhelming but still cinch the ultimate in evening glamour.

 

 

Whether you are looking for the last minute party saviour, muted, brushed and lacquered metallics are what to wear right now. From to , take your cue from the shining lights of the red carpet! Never ones to be outshone, our favourite celebrities have taken notice of the new trends emerging at the international collections and are embracing metallics ahead of next spring.

 

 

Metallics in everyday wear

Not only this season’s best party looks are dripped with liquid shine but also everyday and workwear outfits. The A-listers are bringing metallics even to the airport and inject everyday wear with a shot of glitz. Some time ago, arrived in London wearing a loose-fitting top and cardigan duo, showing us just how to bring the versatile and chic trend into the daytime wardrobe.

 

 

In 2014, fashion designers find inspiration in 1960s midi skirts and elbow-length blazers. Metallic fabrics add modern sophistication and ladylike satchels complete this retro-inspired look. Check out Christian Dior, , House of Holland and Thierry Mugler’s fashion shows to get insight on that matter.

glittery photo by Stacie Stacie Stacie


Previous post
How Every Fashonista Can Control Their Finances
You might also like
new years eve photo
10 Preppy Outfit Ideas for New Year’s Eve
2018-12-17
peep toe pumps
Festive Peep Toe Pumps for New Year’s Eve Parties
2018-12-05
woman in a black dress for a new years eve
Go Glam with New Year’s Eve Party Dresses
2018-11-30
Follow Me On Instagram
Podsumowanie roku 2018 ➡️ 3 x Rudi i 5 x ja 😁 #2018bestnine #2018 #bestnine #best #bestoftheday #december #potd #mix #newyearseve #newyears #newyear #summary #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily #instamood #instashot #instagood #instagram #instagramers #welcome2019 #welcome #fbloggers #bbloggers
Prawie jak Elżbieta Jaworowicz 😁 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #polishwomen #sprawadlareportera #elzbietajaworowicz #celebrity #lanzarote #photoshoot #photoshooting #december #hm #stuartweitzman #mohitofashion #couch #funny #picoftheday #picture #crazyhair #crazyhairday #brunettegirl #brunettesdoitbetter #brunette #crazyhairdontcare #throwback #throwbacks
Prezenty 🎁🎄🎅 dziękuję @twins_fashion_life 💜💜💜 #prezentyświąteczne #prezent #prezentdlaniej #present #presents #presents🎁 #christmas #christmas🎄 #christmas2018 #christmasday #christmasgifts #christmasgift #christmastime #potd #pictureoftheday @douglas_polska #makeup #makeuppalette
Monsieur Big 😍🎅🎁 forget all the others @lancomeofficial @beautylancome #lancome #mascara #monsieurbig #presents #presents🎁 #present #christmastree #christmas #potd #picoftheday #picture #beauty #beautygirl #beautybox #beautycare #christmasiscoming #beautysecret #beautyblog #beautybloggers #beautyset #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionable #wigilia #christmaseve
Uwielbiam palmy 🌴🌴🌴 #landscape #lanzarote #lanzarote2018 #palmtree #teguise #costateguise #holidays #holiday #vacation #vacations #december #canaryisland #canaryislands #nature #naturelovers #pootd #morning #wednedsay
Taki mamy klimat...na Lanzarote 😊🌴🎅 #landscape #lanzarote #lanzarote2018 #lanzaroteisland #landscapes #canarias #canaryislands #canaryisland #teguise #playa #beach #beach🌊 #beachwaves #beachlife🌴 #costateguise #sea #ocean #vacation #vacations
Dieta wysokobiałkowa #seafood #mules #shrimps #lunch #canarias #lanzarote #lanzarote2018 #lanzaroteisland #shrimp #shrimp🍤 #seafoodlove #protein #fitnesslife #fitgirl #fitnessgirl #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthy #fresh #instafood #foodporn #potd #lowcarbs
This site uses cookies Find out more