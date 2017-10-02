Home  /  Shopping  /  Why Gant Is The Only Shirt Brand You Will Ever Need To Know
Why Gant Is The Only Shirt Brand You Will Ever Need To Know

Do you know Gant? It is the original in American sportswear since 1949. Not only did Gant seduce me with their heritage but also with their with undeniable European sophistication. I just love reading stories about historic labels. Starting my own company made me more curious about how people would built their businesses. GANT is a company driven by a simple idea: Never Stop Learning. It’s a belief that has guided them since 1949 when Bernard Gantmacher founded a shirtmaking company in the college town of New Haven, Connecticut.

The original staple, Gant shirts represent the beginnings of the label. Detailed with a variety of creative tailoring features, Gant shirts offer everything I look for in business staples.

First things first. Although Gant is based in the US, I received the gift from UK. Which is by far nearer to Poland and this is where I live. In the package there were the following items from the pre-fall and fall/winter 2017 collection:

1. Dot Printed Shirt (in white)
2. Stretch Oxford Print Dot Shirt (in sky blue)
3. Perfect Shirt (in white)

All three shirts were beautifully packed. The navy blue package was adorned with ivory ribbon and it was a real eye candy. Even my cat liked how the shirts were packed, just have a look at the picture on my Instagram. After taking a few shots of the package, I began exploring its interior. All three shirts arrived in the requested size and were secured with a few metal clips. What was interesting, each of them has a different cut. The blue one is the most tailored and this is my favourite style. The polka dot white shirt fits comfortably while the white is the most casual.

I must say I am impressed with the quality of Gant products. You can tell that Gant shirts are crafted with the utmost care and are true quality additions to every business wardrobe. They are extremely elegant, made of top notch materials. Most Gant shirts feature an embroidered Gant shield on the chest and a hanging loop at the back. Masterpiece.

Thanks to Gant I have upgraded my business wardrobe with their new range of shirts. Now I look more professional during meetings with clients and I can tell that taking care of your look during sales meetings always pays off. I have also been receiving more compliments from my friends who praise high quality products. Unfortunately, Gant is not popular in Poland but I hope this will change soon.


