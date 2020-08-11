The average person will take more than 450 selfies every year. If you are taking selfies to put on social media networks like Instagram or Twitter, you need to make sure they look great. Posting selfies that are low-quality or blurry can result in your personal brand taking a hit.

Rather than allowing a bad selfie to derail your attempts to take over social media, you need to hone your selfie-taking skills. If you follow popular social media influencers, you see how good a selfie can look. Are you trying to capture professional looking selfies? If so, check out the helpful tips below.

The Right Lighting is Crucial

Lighting is something that can make or break your selfies. Trying to take pictures at the worst time of day can lead to your selfies looking pixelated or dark. This is why you need to focus on taking your selfie in the right light. Most selfie enthusiasts recommend using natural light. Finding a window in your home with plenty of natural light is a good idea. You can also go outside with sunscreen applied to take a selfie.

If you want to make the most out of the sunlight, you need to think about putting a piece of white paper under your chin just out of frame. By doing this, you can give your face a natural bounce of light. This technique can also help you avoid dealing with the double-chin effect.

Mastering the Mirror Selfie

One of the best places to take a high-quality selfie is in the mirror. Making sure the surface is clean is crucial when taking a mirror selfie. Ignoring the need for a clean mirror can result in your selfie looking smudged or distorted. You also need to train yourself to look at the mirror and not the lens of your camera.

Looking at the camera lens will make your picture look unnatural and unappealing. Striking a pose in your mirror selfie is also advisable if you want it to look professional. Perfecting the mirror selfie will require lots of time and practice. However, the work you invest will be worth it when you are able to produce Kylie Jenner quality selfies.

Make Use of Apps and Filters

If you are like most social media enthusiasts, your main goal is to produce original looking and unique selfies. One of the best ways to accomplish this goal is by making sure of various apps and filters. Social media platforms like Instagram provide users with a bevy of filters. These filters range from absurd to quite appealing.

Taking the time to play with these filters can help you figure out which ones are the right fit for your look and sensibilities. There are also a number of apps, like Facetune, that are designed to give selfies an appealing and one of a kind look. While these filters and apps are a great way to fine-tune your pictures, you need to avoid overusing them. Touching up your photos too much can result in them looking unnatural.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun

The best selfies usually happen when the person taking them is having a good time. Taking the selfie-taking process too seriously can result in you losing the fun factor. Loosening up and having a good time with this process will allow you to get the results you are after. Taking a few selfies and letting friends look at them is a great way to see if you are on the right track. Over time, taking great selfies will become second nature.