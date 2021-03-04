If there is one fashion item that women can’t resist, it would probably be shoes. Next to a handbag, they are the main complement to the outfit. The average woman buys 4-5 pairs of shoes a year. Why invest exactly in Guess women’s shoes?

Experience and popularity

The company has been on the market for over 40 years and continues to enjoy a high reputation. The Guess brand was founded in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, who came from the south of France but moved to Los Angeles to develop their business there. This was a good decision, as the Guess brand now has locations on 6 continents. Most of the boutiques are in the USA and Canada, but the brand is also popular in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. The Guess logo is widely recognised throughout the world.

Stylish, chic and trendy

These are just a few words that can be used to describe Guess shoes. It is not a secret that female celebrities have also fallen in love with the Guess brand. Some of the most famous fans and faces of the brand include Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Schiffer and Gigi Hadid. In 2017, the company also started a collaboration with a young singer – Camila Cabello. By choosing Guess brand every woman can feel a bit like a famous star.

Style and comfort

These two things always go hand in hand when it comes to Guess women’s shoes. What use are beautiful shoes if they are not comfortable? We all want shoes that are eye-catching, give us confidence and add character to our look, while at the same time being comfortable and good quality. Guess shoes have it all. Just put them on and go conquer the world in a stylish way.

A wide range of choices

Who doesn’t love having lots of choices? The Guess brand gives you the opportunity to choose shoes that suit your preferences and tastes, a great addition to any outfit.

Sneakers

The latest trends are all about comfort, sneakers are a must have in everyone’s wardrobe and Guess offers the largest range of these shoes. From typical sneakers, more athletic models to platform sneakers. These shoes are perfect for everyday wear, with sweatpants, jeans and T-shirt, but also with casual dresses. The problem of which shoes to choose disappears.

Sandals

Do you want to feel feminine and attractive? Guess is all about feminine style and everyday elegance. Whether on a heel or a flat sole, Guess summer shoes add a sexy touch to any woman’s look.

Boots

Even autumn and winter boots by Guess can be unusual and eye-catching. Anyone who finds themselves in a styling rut during cold seasons, can change that with Guess shoes.

Even a perfectly thought-out style base needs to be accompanied with the right accessories. Shoes are undeniably the first item on this list. So there’s nothing left to do but invest well in this part of your wardrobe and Guess makes this task easy.