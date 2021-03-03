Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
3 Mar

How Has Fashion Evolved During The Pandemic?

by Gabi
Fashion
models during fashion week

It’s undeniable that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge effect on the fashion industry. We’re unlikely to know all the ways in which the situation has changed until the dust has settled, so to speak, but some big changes are coming. While the pandemic has been ongoing, fashion has been changing; although fashion as an industry absolutely depends on constant change, Covid-19 has altered it in fascinating and unpredictable ways. Here are just some of the ways that fashion has evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comfort over aesthetic

woman during pandemic

Perhaps the biggest and most obvious change to fashion in the pandemic has been the increased emphasis on comfort over aesthetic considerations. We’re no longer thinking about whether an outfit will slay when we wear it out and about; rather, we’re thinking about how it’s going to feel, and that’s a change we can’t imagine going away after the pandemic is “done”. Covid has undeniably pushed consumers towards more comfortable clothing options; working at home means people don’t mind wearing something geared towards functionality rather than fit.

Fashion Week changes

Traditionally, the Big Four fashion weeks – London, New York, Paris, and Milan – are audience-attended events where influencers, media, and fashion aficionados gather together to admire models in the latest designs. However, now that large audiences are pretty much outlawed in most places around the world, Fashion Week has had to adapt. London Fashion Week, for example, has gone fully digital this year, and although it likely will have a physical presence next year, we think it’ll still have a digital emphasis. If you’re a big fashion fan, worry not – the event is still going strong. Check out this infographic from Betway to see just how strong!

fashion infographic

More local fashion shows

Part of the fashion industry’s appeal is its globetrotting nature; people travel from all over the world to see designs created by icons and modeled by equally iconic figures. However, when Covid-19 struck, travel bans were imposed all around the world. Even as those bans are lifted, more fashion events will be for local crowds rather than international audiences; there’s still going to be reluctance around travelling for many people for a long while. That means fashion may become more cloistered and local rather than international in focus.

Chic face masks

woman face mask

When mask mandates were brought in around the world, many saw it as a gloomy indication of what lay in store for us in the future. However, influencers and fashionistas quickly began to make this new requirement their own. After all, a face mask is simply another item of clothing; why can’t it look good, as long as it maintains the medical requirement to keep you safe? During the Covid-19 pandemic, we began to see the rise of stylish, chic face masks that coordinated with outfits and worked more as accessories than as necessities, bringing a much-needed levity to proceedings.

More ethical fashion brands

As Gen Z began to come of age during the coronavirus pandemic, many members of the generation turned away from unethical fashion brands in favour of those with a more ethical slant. Money grew tighter, so “make do and mend” became the defining phrase. That meant out with larger fashion brands that had unsustainable production methods and in with more homemade fare. The fast fashion trend also took a hit during Covid-19; massive stores like Primark, which has no online presence, were hit hard by the pandemic and couldn’t trade for long periods of time.

The death of the suit?

formal dress code for men

With a shift towards home working, many are wondering whether Covid-19 could be the final nail in the coffin for formalwear. Many think that the suit has no place in 2021, when everything is geared towards casual fashions, and with the pandemic further reinforcing the notion that it’s not what you wear but what you do in it, the suit’s days could be numbered. There’s still something to be said for a person in a finely-pressed tuxedo, but we can’t say we’d necessarily be glad to see the back of this rather unnecessarily formal garment in the future.

More getting dressed up

Even though we’re not going out anywhere, many of us still want to get dressed up, and that’s never been more true than during the pandemic. Social media saw plenty of hashtags trending about how people were getting dressed in their best clothes and “going out” without leaving the house. After all, just because we’re stuck indoors, that’s no reason not to make ourselves feel good; it can actually improve your mental health to put some effort into your appearance, instilling a sense of confidence and self-worth where the pandemic may have damaged it otherwise.

Luxury is gauche

During a time when many people were struggling for money, flaunting luxury clothing items became somewhat gauche. The rich were scrutinised almost more than they ever were during the Covid-19 pandemic (not that it’s ended, of course), and that’ll continue after the pandemic has waned. We’ll likely see more and more “simple” fashions that eschew ostentatious luxury in favour of straightforward simplicity. After all, if you’ve just lost your job as a result of Covid, the last thing you want is to see someone wearing an incredibly expensive garment that costs more than your wages for a year, right?

These are just some of the ways we think the fashion industry and fashion trends have changed during the Covid pandemic. What do you think? What have we missed?

Related Posts

  • Celebrities With Their Own Clothing LinesCelebrities With Their Own Clothing LinesMost celebrities venture into different things just so that they can create a name for themselves and their luxury and hi-fi brands easily. With individually or in partnerships, some celebrities have managed to build a name in the fashion industry by creating their brands and clothing […] Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Spring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesSpring 2020 Fashion Must-HavesFashion designers did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season's fashion must-haves. Posted in Fashion
  • Men’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe NeedsMen’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe NeedsWhen we think of Italian fashion, soft silks and leather handbags often come to mind - but what about menswear? Here are some of the Italian brands that should be staples in any fashionable fellow’s wardrobe, based on the two most important items a uomo alla moda should own. Posted in Fashion
  • Guess Shoes – Add Unique Character To Your OutfitGuess Shoes – Add Unique Character To Your OutfitEven a perfectly thought-out style base needs to be accompanied with the right accessories. Shoes are undeniably the first item on this list. So there's nothing left to do but invest well in this part of your wardrobe and Guess makes this task easy. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • What to Wear at the BeachWhat to Wear at the BeachA day at the beach is something that many enjoy. Whether you’re young or old, feminine, or tomboyish, spending time in the sun is a great way to get Vitamin D and to have fun. Families, couples, groups, and single people alike may all congregate at the waterfront in good weather. Posted in Summer Fashion
  • 8 Ways to Feel Inspired When You’ve Lost Motivation8 Ways to Feel Inspired When You’ve Lost MotivationWe all have dreams we aspire to and goals we’d love to reach. Every single day, we take baby steps or giant steps in our journey or plan to achieve them. But, from time to time, we can feel a bit apathetic and unambitious. We feel like phoning it in. Here are eight ways to feel inspired […] Posted in Health and Fitness
Previous post
Dating in the Age of the Pandemic
Next post
Guess Shoes – Add Unique Character To Your Outfit
You might also like
man in a shirt
Men’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe Needs
2021-02-22
pink shoes
What’s Behind the Rise of Dressing Up at Home?
2021-02-22
gym equipment
The Best Football Kits for Fashion
2021-02-15
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)